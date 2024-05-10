Thursday's prep highlights | Unity girls' track and field shines at Charleston Sectional

May 10—In girls' track and field

➜ At O'Fallon. Danville's Nickiya Shields was a double winner and qualified for state in a third individual event to help the Vikings finish fifth as a team at Thursday's Class 3A sectional. Shields won the 100-meter hurdles in 14.68 seconds and added a win in the triple jump with a mark of 36 feet, 7 inches. She also placed seventh in a fast finals in the 300-meter hurdles in 47.05 seconds to top the qualifying time. Centennial's Noelle Hunt won the long jump at 17-6 for the Chargers, who finished seventh as a team. Champaign Central was 10th but had a double qualifier in Isabella Roundtree, who finished third in both the 100- and 200-meter dashes in 12.02 seconds and 25.42 seconds, respectively.

➜ At Charleston. Unity won Thursday's Class 2A sectional with points scored in a myriad of ways after getting event winners and state qualifiers on the track and in field events. The Rockets' Erica Woodard swept the distance events, winning the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 13.47 seconds and the 3,200-meter run in 10:53.69. Jillian Schlittler also won the long jump for Unity with a winning mark of 18 feet while also qualifying for state with a third-place finish in the 100-meter dash behind runner-up teammate Emma Swisher. Lauren Shaw was also a winner for the Rockets, with a throw of 35-4 to win the shot put and 112-10 to finish second in the discus and qualify for state. Mahomet-Seymour's Madalyn Marx was a double winner Thursday, with a victory in the 200-meter dash in 26.42 seconds and another in the 400-meter dash in 58.33 seconds.

➜ At St. Anne. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin's Emma McFarland won a pair of individual events and helped the Blue Devils take home the team title at Thursday's Class 1A sectional. McFarland placed first in the high jump with a mark of 5 feet, 2 inches and took first in the triple jump at 36-6. BHRA's Amber-Christine Reed also won the 100-meter dash in 12.75 seconds and ran a qualifying mark in a runner-up finish in the 200-meter dash. Milford/Cissna Park's Addison Lucht won the 200-meter dash in 26.51 seconds to cap her three-win day. Lucht also won the 400-meter dash in 1:00.43 and placed first in the long jump at 16-10, as the Bearcats were fifth as a team. Salt Fork was the team runner-up. The Storm got a first-place finish from Macie Russell in the 800-meter run in 2:29.11 and another win from Callie Richardson in the 3,200-meter run in 12:31.28.

In baseball

➜ Arthur Christian 6, Marshall 5. Arthur Christian's Ian Herschberger pitched 32/3 innings of scoreless relief and got the win after the Conquering Riders walked off Marshall in the bottom of the ninth. Brock Helmuth went 2 of 4 with two RBI to pace Arthur Christian at the plate.

➜ Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond 6, Villa Grove 3. Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond took control early with two runs in the bottom of the first inning and three more in the second in Thursday's Lincoln Prairie Conference showdown and used that early advantage to fend off Villa Grove. Will Hilligoss sparked the Knights from the top of the lineup, finishing 1 of 2 with two RBI from the leadoff spot. Kendall Schrock struck out three in three scoreless, hitless innings for ALAH.

➜ Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 6, Seeger (Ind.) 3. Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin sent Seeger back across the Illinois-Indiana border disappointed, with the Blue Devils using a four-run fifth inning to decide Thursday's nonconference game. Micah Stanford went 1 of 1 with a double, two walks drawn, two runs scored and two RBI for BHRA. Caden Keleminic got the win in relief of Stanford after striking out five in three scoreless innings.

➜ Charleston 4, Unity 3. Unity came up just short in Thursday's nonconference home loss to Charleston. Dane Eisenmenger went 1 of 3 with two RBI for the Rockets, and Emmerson Bailey took the loss after giving up four runs on four hits to go with five strikeouts in five innings.

➜ Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 5, Bloomington Central Catholic 4. Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley rallied for four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to pull off a late comeback in Thursday's nonconfernece home win against Central Catholic. Brayden Elliott and Altin Nettleton had two hits apiece for the Falcons, while Isaiah Johnson was 1 of 3 with a double and three RBI. Graydon Leonard gave up one hit and a single unearned run to go with four strikeouts in three innings of relief for the win.

➜ Hoopeston 17, LeRoy 3. Four different Hoopeston players drove in multiple runs in Thursday's blowout nonconference victory against LeRoy. Mason Rush finished 2 of 3 with three runs scored and three RBI to lead the Cornjerkers. Nick Cardenas added two hits in three at bats to go with two runs scored and two RBI, Cole Miller drove in a team-high four runs and Zach Huchel rounded out the offensive explosion going 1 of 1 with two RBI.

➜ Mahomet-Seymour 13, Tri-Valley 5. Mahomet-Seymour found itself facing a sudden deficit after Tri-Valley plated five runs in the bottom of the fourth inning, but the Bulldogs rallied for the road win with nine runs in the top of the fifth and three more in the sixth. Nolan Johnson finished 3 of 4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI to lead the Bulldogs at the plate. Finn Randolph, Gavin Bailey, Ray Long and Noah Butler chipped in two RBI apiece in the win. Miles Woosley threw 31/3 innings of scoreless relief, striking out five, for the win.

➜ St. Joseph-Ogden 7, Mattoon 5. St. Joseph-Ogden had a six-run lead before Mattoon even got on the board in Thursday's nonconference matchup at Meier Field in St. Joseph, and the Spartans needed nearly every last run to withstand a late Green Wave rally. Nolan Earley got the win for SJ-O and gave up five runs — three earned — on six hits while striking out four in six innings. Earley helped his own cause, going 2 of 4 at the plate with three RBI. Illinois signee Luke Landrus went 3 of 3 with a triple and two RBI for the Spartans on their senior day, and Bryson Houchens and Will Haley added two hits apiece as SJ-O is one win away from hitting the 30-win mark for the third time in the last four seasons.

➜ Sullivan 5, Tri-County 1. Sullivan built an early 3-0 lead through the first three innings and held on to that advantage to beat Tri-County. Caden Logan was 2 of 4 with an RBI, and Justin Robertson took the loss for the Titans after walking four and giving up two runs in two innings.

➜ Westville 4, Casey-Westfield 3. Westville's three-run fifth inning saw the Tigers regain the lead in Thursday's nonconference home game against Casey-Westfield and also create enough of a cushion to manage a not-quite-there comeback attempt from the Warriors. Easton Barney went 1 of 3 with a double and team-high two RBI for Westville, while Cade Schaumburg led the Tigers with two hits in three at bats. Cameron Steinbaugh picked up the win after giving up three runs — two earned — on nine hits in a complete-game outing.

In softball

➜ Danville 12, Urbana 0. Danville's Alicia Argus went 3 of 3, Kendall Rannebarger added three hits of her own and the Vikings routed Urbana in Big 12 action Thursday. Rannebarger also got the win, with the Danville right-hander giving up just one hit and striking out seven in a complete-game, five-inning shutout.

➜ LeRoy 8, Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 3. LeRoy and Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin traded the lead back and forth in the first two innings of Thursday's nonconference matchup before the Panthers scored five unanswered runs for the win. Khloe Builta got the win for LeRoy after giving up three runs — one earned — on seven hits in seven innings. Lilly Long provided some run supporting, going 1 of 2 with a home run, two runs scored and two RBI, while Natalie Loy had three hits and Emily Mennenga and Molly Buckles chipped in two hits apiece in the win. Gentry Elson was 3 of 3 with a double for the Blue Devils, while Emma Shelato went 2 of 4 with a sole home run.

➜ Salt Fork 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda 0. A seven-run second inning — and then six more runs the next two innings — propelled Salt Fork to Thursday's nonconference blowout win against Paxton-Buckley-Loda. Brilynn Barnett went 2 of 4 with a double and three RBI to lead the Storm, while Alexa Jamison was 2 of 2 with two RBI. Karli MGee got the win for Salt Fork and struck out six while scattering three hits in five innings. Aubrey Busboom had two of PBL's three hits but took the loss.

➜ Tuscola 13, Clinton 3. Clinton took an early 2-0 lead through one inning. Then Tuscola got going at the plate, outscoring the Maroons 13-1 in the final five innings to secure Thursday's Central Illinois Conference victory. Ava Boyer finished 4 of 5 with a double and three runs scored for the Warriors, Emily Czerwonka was 3 of 4 with a double and two RBI and Cailin Munson drove in a game-high three runs. Kinzie Cleland got the win for Tuscola after allowing three runs — one earned — on four hits to go with seven strikeouts. Avery Smith, Ashley Armstrong and Aliviyah Haynes drove in one run apiece for Clinton.

➜ Villa Grove 9, Rantoul 2. Six runs in the top of the first inning set the tone — and essentially decided — Villa Grove's nonconference road win Thursday at Rantoul. Kayln Cordes and Izzy Dodd had two hits apiece for the Blue Devils, Alexandria Brown launched a solo home run and Logan Lillard drove in a team-high two runs. Lillard also got the win after allowing two runs on five hits and striking out five in a complete-game effort. Evelynn Graham finished 2 of 3 with a home run and two RBI to lead the Eagles.

In girls' soccer

➜ Morton 3, Mahomet-Seymour 0. Mahomet-Seymour hung with Morton in a scoreless first half before the Potters went off for three unanswered goals in the second half for the win. The loss in the regular-season finale dropped the Bulldogs to 9-5-3 this spring.

In boys' tennis

➜ At Urbana. St. Thomas More posted a 5-0, singles-play only sweep Thursday against Decatur St. Teresa at Atkins Tennis Center. Parker Moore didn't drop a game at No. 3 singles for the Sabers in an 8-0 victory. Dylan Hill was nearly as efficient, winning 8-2 at No. 2 singles for St. Thomas More.