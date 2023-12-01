Thursday's news in < 10 minutes
Shohei Ohtani wins the Outstanding Designated Hitter award, plus Jackson Chourio nears a deal with the Brewers on this edition of FastCast
Between his recovery from a second elbow surgery and the unique demands of both hitting and pitching, how many more seasons of starting pitching can we realistically expect from Ohtani?
Ohtani accepted his second MVP award with few words and no hints about where he'll sign in free agency as the mystery continues.
Ohtani missed most of September, but still blew away the field.
Given that Ohtani has offered remarkably few indications of his current preferences, we can only broadly speculate as to what, beyond money, might sway his ultimate decision.
Considered both a "smart fella" and a "player's coach," Craig Counsell is universally lauded as a difference-maker for his teams.
Who are the top players available this winter, and what will it take to get them? Here's our rundown of the 2023-24 free-agent class.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about the streaking Orlando Magic (8 straight wins!), Detroit Pistons (15 straight losses!) and their thoughts to improve the NBA In-Season Tournament.
Stroud is the fifth player ever to earn both awards in a single month.
Today's edition includes an interview with NFL veteran and "TNF" analyst Andrew Whitworth, the two-man Heisman race, a frustrated Hall of Famer, and a must-read feature on C.J. Stroud.
The Magic really did that.
The veteran right-hander is staying in New York.
Jackson has been suspended a total of six games, ejected twice and fined $89,670 for illegal hits this season.
DeSean Jackson's role in the 'Miracle at the New Meadowlands' game against the Giants in 2010 has made him immortal.
Our rush to label teams expensive failures misses the fact that spending on star players is still the best way for a team to achieve relevance and glory.
With CFP implications on the line, the SEC championship could hold more significance than any conference title game in recent years.
Trevor Moore has been delivering in fantasy hockey — so it's the perfect time to seek a trade.
Angel Reese is returning to the Tigers' lineup after an unexplained four-game benching by head coach Kim Mulkey.
The top four teams in the College Football Playoff rankings are 12-0. Will they all win this weekend?
Grambling State went 8-14 in Jackson's time with the team