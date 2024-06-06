Thursday's local sports schedule
Baseball
High School
PIAA Tournament
Quarterfinals
Class 1A
Bishop Carroll vs. Saegertown, at Seneca Valley H.S., Harmony, noon
Bishop McCort vs. Southern Fulton, at Mount Aloysius, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A
Redbank Valley vs. North Star, at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 4 p.m.
Johnstown Collegiate League
Martella's Pharmacy vs. O, Sargent's Stadium, 5:30 p.m.
The Hill Group vs. Mainline Pharmacy, Central Cambria, 5:30 p.m.
Laurel Auto Group vs. Mainline Pharmacy, Central Cambria, 7:45 p.m.
American Legion
Cambria County League
Claysburg at Bedford, 6 p.m.
St. Michael at Richland, 6 p.m.
Hollidaysburg-1 at Ebensburg, 8 p.m.
Softball
High School
PIAA Tournament
Quarterfinals
Class 1A
DuBois Central Catholic vs. Meyersdale, at St. Francis, 3:30 p.m.
Class 3A
Forest Hills vs. Harbor Creek, at Heindl Memorial Field, DuBois, 11 a.m.
Sharon vs. Chestnut Ridge, at Gateway H.S., Monroeville, noon