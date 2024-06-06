Advertisement

Thursday's local sports schedule

the tribune-democrat, johnstown, pa.
·1 min read

Baseball

High School

PIAA Tournament

Quarterfinals

Class 1A

Bishop Carroll vs. Saegertown, at Seneca Valley H.S., Harmony, noon

Bishop McCort vs. Southern Fulton, at Mount Aloysius, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A

Redbank Valley vs. North Star, at 1st Commonwealth Bank Field, Homer City, 4 p.m.

Johnstown Collegiate League

Martella's Pharmacy vs. O, Sargent's Stadium, 5:30 p.m.

The Hill Group vs. Mainline Pharmacy, Central Cambria, 5:30 p.m.

Laurel Auto Group vs. Mainline Pharmacy, Central Cambria, 7:45 p.m.

American Legion

Cambria County League

Claysburg at Bedford, 6 p.m.

St. Michael at Richland, 6 p.m.

Hollidaysburg-1 at Ebensburg, 8 p.m.

Softball

High School

PIAA Tournament

Quarterfinals

Class 1A

DuBois Central Catholic vs. Meyersdale, at St. Francis, 3:30 p.m.

Class 3A

Forest Hills vs. Harbor Creek, at Heindl Memorial Field, DuBois, 11 a.m.

Sharon vs. Chestnut Ridge, at Gateway H.S., Monroeville, noon