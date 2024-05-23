Advertisement

Thursday's local sports schedule

Baseball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Semifinals

(4) Rockwood at (1) Conemaugh Township, 4:30 p.m.

(3) Fannett-Metal at (2) Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.

Class 2A Semifinal

(3) Northern Bedford County at (2) McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.

District 5-9 Tournament

Class 3A Semifinal

(2) Bedford at (1) Somerset, 4:30 p.m.

District 6 Tournament

Class 2A Semifinals

(4) Mount Union at (1) Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.

(3) West Branch at (2) Homer-Center, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinal

(4) Central Cambria at (1) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.

Softball

High School

District 5 Tournament

Class 1A Quarterfinal

(7) Turkeyfoot Valley at (2) Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:30 p.m.

District 6 Tournament

Class 1A Semifinals

(5) Glendale at (1) West Branch, 4 p.m.

(3) Claysburg-Kimmel at (2) Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.

Class 2A Semifinals

(5) Penns Valley at (1) Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.

(3) Marion Center at (2) West Shamokin, 4 p.m.

Class 3A Semifinals

(3) Central Cambria at (2) Juniata, 3 p.m.

(5) Philipsburg-Osceola at (1) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.