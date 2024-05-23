Thursday's local sports schedule
Baseball
High School
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Semifinals
(4) Rockwood at (1) Conemaugh Township, 4:30 p.m.
(3) Fannett-Metal at (2) Southern Fulton, 4:30 p.m.
Class 2A Semifinal
(3) Northern Bedford County at (2) McConnellsburg, 7 p.m.
District 5-9 Tournament
Class 3A Semifinal
(2) Bedford at (1) Somerset, 4:30 p.m.
District 6 Tournament
Class 2A Semifinals
(4) Mount Union at (1) Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.
(3) West Branch at (2) Homer-Center, 4 p.m.
Class 3A Semifinal
(4) Central Cambria at (1) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.
Softball
High School
District 5 Tournament
Class 1A Quarterfinal
(7) Turkeyfoot Valley at (2) Berlin Brothersvalley, 4:30 p.m.
District 6 Tournament
Class 1A Semifinals
(5) Glendale at (1) West Branch, 4 p.m.
(3) Claysburg-Kimmel at (2) Conemaugh Valley, 4 p.m.
Class 2A Semifinals
(5) Penns Valley at (1) Bald Eagle Area, 4 p.m.
(3) Marion Center at (2) West Shamokin, 4 p.m.
Class 3A Semifinals
(3) Central Cambria at (2) Juniata, 3 p.m.
(5) Philipsburg-Osceola at (1) Forest Hills, 4 p.m.