THURSDAY'S HS VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Blue Ridge stays unbeaten and wins Lackawanna League title

Connor Cranage had 19 kills and three aces to lead the Raiders to a 3-0 win over Valley View to finish undefeated and capture a second straight Lackawanna League championship.

"This team is super special, and we have all the potential to accomplish the goals we set at the beginning of the year," said Cranage, who has 162 kills this season. "It was great to get another league title, and it shows our hard work and dedication to the game."

Blue Ridge improved to 10-0 in the league and 12-0 overall. The Raiders still have five nonleague matches remaining but have won all 12 games by 3-0 scores.

In the last two years, Blue Ridge has won 44 of its last 45 games, and after the win over Valley View, it holds the top seed for the District 2 Class 2A playoffs.

Carson Gallagher contributed 33 assists to give him 300 this season and he added seven kills for the Raiders.

Aiden Glasgow reached a milestone by recording the 500th dig in his career.

"We are definitely happy to win the league title for the second straight year, but we aren't satisfied yet and still have room to improve as we work toward our biggest goals."

Blue Ridge (10-0) 25 25 25

Valley View (4-6) 15 15 2

Abington Heights 3, Elk Lake 0

Shawn Theodore had nine kills and Jackson McGuiness added seven kills and had five aces to lead the Comets.

Levi Tyler had five kills and Josh Astacio had eight digs to lead Elk Lake.

Abington Heights (8-1) 25 25 25

Elk Lake (1-8) 14 18 20

Hanover Area 3, Lackawanna Trail 0

Eric Vanluvanee had 14 digs, Arik Deutsch had 11 digs, and Wyatt Laytos contributed nine kills for Lackawanna Trail.

Hanover Area (3-11) 25 25 25

Lackawanna Trail (4-10) 22 23 16

JV: LT, 2-0.