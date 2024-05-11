THURSDAY'S HS BASE/SOFTBALL: Jagger, Mountain View stop Montrose

Riley Jagger struck out 10 batters and only allowed two runs on six hits, lifting Mountain View past Montrose, 6-2, in a key Lackawanna League Division III baseball contest.

Jackson Gesford paced the Eagles offense with a pair of hits and one RBI.

Mountain View holds a half-game lead over Elk Lake in the division standings and a 1 1/2-game lead on Montrose.

For Montrose, Conner Flynn recorded two hits and one RBI. The Meteors had an eight-game winning streak halted.

Mountain View 6, Montrose 2

Montrose 001 010 0 — 2

Mountain View 112 011 x — 6

WP: Riley Jagger 7IP, 6H, 2R, 2ER, 1BB, 10SO

LP: Hudson Aukema 5 1/3IP, 5H, 6R, 4ER, 8BB, 4SO

Pitch count: Aukema (MON) 96; Sorensen (MON) 8; Jagger (MV) 99.

Records: MON 11-3, 9-3; MTV 11-2, 10-1

Forest City 8, Blue Ridge 7

At Forest City, Max Urbas struck out 13 batters in 4.2 innings as the Foresters notched their first victory of the season, staving off a late comeback effort from Blue Ridge in a Lackawanna Division III game.

Urbas also doubled andscored twice.

Gehrig Dibble and Landen Witbeck led Blue Ridge, each tallying a pair of hits.

Forest City 8, Blue Ridge 7

Blue Ridge 021 003 1 — 7

Forest City 002 330 x — 8

WP: Max Urbas 4 2/3IP, 3H, 3R, 0ER, 3BB, 13SO

LP: Brendan Marvin 5IP, 10H, 8R, 5ER, 2BB, 6SO

2B: Conner Sauer (BR), Max Urbas (FC), Brendan Marvin (BR), TJ Collins (FC).

Pitch count: Marvin (BR) 91; Smith (BR) 11; Urbas (FC) 100; Collins (FC) 59.

Records: BR 2-12, 2-11; FC 1-15, 1-12

Holy Redeemer 6, North Pocono 5

At North Pocono, Drew Cisney recorded two hits and two runs as Holy Redeemer defeated the Trojans.

Cisney also earned the win, striking out a pair of batters through four innings.

For North Pocono, Nick Reese struck out nine batters through four innings of relief.

Holy Redeemer 6, North Pocono 5

Holy Redeemer 103 200 0 — 6

North Pocono 202 010 0 — 5

WP: Drew Cisney 4IP, 4H, 4R, 1ER, 1BB, 2SO

LP: Zachary Hatala 3IP, 5H, 6R, 5ER, 3BB, 3SO

2B: Nick Mazzarella (HR).

Pitch count: Cisney (HR) 58; Quaglia (HR) 35; Stevenson (HR) 11; Hatala (NP) 68; Reese (NP) 64.

Records: HR 14-5; NP 8-10

Softball

At Carbondale Area, Amethyst Kealona and Riley Pietrowski each hit home runs, leading the Chargerettes to a 14-0, five-inning victory over Forest City in Lackawanna League Division III action.

Pietrowski was also the winning pitcher, striking out seven batters in a two-hit shutout.

Stephanie Baker had three hits and two RBIs for the winners. Kealoha added two hits and three RBIs, while Pietrowski, Maureen Newcomb and Abby Carachilo contributed two hits and two RBIs apiece.

Carbondale Area 14, Forest City 0

Records: FC 0-13, 0-12; CARB 7-8, 5-4

Forest City 000 00 — 0

Carbondale Area 552 2x — 14

WP: Riley Pietrowski 5IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 4BB, 7SO

LP: Claire Lombardi 4IP, 11H, 10R, 8ER, 3BB, 4SO

2B: Maureen Newcomb (CAR), Stephanie Baker (CAR) 2, Riley Pietrowski (CAR).

3B: Maureen Newcomb (CAR).

HR: Riley Pietrowski (CAR), Amethyst Kealona (CAR).

Montrose 19, Mountain View 0

At Mountain View, Violet Conning recorded three hits as the Montrose blanked the Lady Eagles in Lackawanna Division III play.

Allison Jennings pitched five shutout innings en route to the victory, striking out 10.

Montrose 19, Mountain View 0

Montrose 030 3310 — 19

Mountain View 000 000 — 0

WP: Allison Jennings 5IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 2BB, 10SO

LP: Paige Barnes 6IP, 15H, 19R, 8ER, 9BB, 8SO

2B: Allison Jennings (MON).

3B: Myckenna Kublo (MON).

Records: MON 8-8, 7-5; MTV 5-10, 4-7