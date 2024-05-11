THURSDAY'S HS ROUNDUP: Delaware Valley boys lose in OT, girls tie in 2 OTs in lax games

Baron Mazarejas scored four goals and had two assists to lead Minisink Valley, New York to an 11-10 win over Delaware Valley in overtime Thursday in boys lacrosse.

Peyton LaRocco scored seven goals and had two assists to lead Delaware Valley, which is the No. 2 seed for the District 2-11 Class 3A subregional playoffs.

Tyler Husejnovic scored two goals and Noah Rabolli contributed three assists for the Warriors.

Delaware Valley (15-2) 3 1 3 3 0 — 10

Minisink Valley, NY (10-4) 2 2 4 2 1 — 11

DV Goals: Peyton LaRocco 7, Tyler Husejnovic 2, Justin Kalitsnik 1. Assists: Noah Rabolli 3, LaRocco 2, Michael Iuzzolino 2, Owen Kelly 1. Saves: Keegan Heath 14.

MV Goals: Baron Mazarejas 4, Benjamin Witkowski 2, Eric Lumionsky 1, Harrison Greaves 1, Keegan Holmes 1, Ben Salamone 1, Max Wickiath 1. Assists: Holmes 3, Mazarejas 2, Greaves 1. Saves: Jackson Chadwick 12.

Girls lacrosse

Wyoming Area's Jules Gonzales scored the tying goal against Delaware Valley with 4:23 remaining in the fourth quarter and the game ended in an 8-8 tie after two overtimes in the Wyoming Valley Conference.

Leah Rehill and Gonzales each had three goals for Wyoming Area.

Ava Kraszewski scored three goals and Carrigan McCormack had two for Delaware Valley.

Delaware Valley (8-4-1) 5 2 1 0 0 0 — 8

Wyoming Area (9-4-1) 4 1 2 1 0 0 — 8

WA Goals: Lyla Rehill 3, Jules Gonzales 3, Addison Byers 2. Assists: Ava Menditto 3, Kyla Harry 1. Saves: Erica Gilligan 8.

DV Goals: Ava Kraszewski 3, Carrigan McCormack 2, Rhyanne Rettinger 1, Maya Jean-Francois 1, Savannah Liz 1. Assists: McCormack 3, Kraszewski 1, Grace Kloetzer 1. Saves: Jaida Palacios 18 save.