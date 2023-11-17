Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Freedom 48, Algoma 27

FREEDOM – The Irish used a big second half to pull away for the nonconference win.

Freedom led 26-18 at intermission, but held Algoma to nine second-half points. Freedom started the second half with a 7-0 run.

Haley Reed had 10 points to lead Freedom. Abbie Cropsey had eight points and 11 rebounds. Gracie Martzahl and Stella Verhasselt each had nine points.

Ryley Zimmerman paced the Wolves with 12 points.

Algoma 18 9 – 27

Freedom 26 22 - 48

Algoma: Zimmerman 12, Mattson 2, Nellis 2, Slaby 9, Gerdman 2. 3-pt: Slaby. FT: 4-8.

Freedom: Martzahl 9, Lang 6, Bork 1, Reed 10, Verhasselt 9, Lillge 3, Brown 2, Cropsey 8. 3-pt: Verhasselt 3, Martzahl, Reed. FT: 3-8.

Green Bay East 36, Little Chute 22

GREEN BAY – Jamaya Mariner had the hot hand with 14 points as the Red Devils cruised past the Mustangs in a nonconference matchup.

Little Chute was paced by Addi Daelke with six points.

Little Chute: Whalley 4, Martin 4, Jansen 5, Daelke 6, Roche 3.

Green Bay East: Mariner 14, Payant 6, Brander 4, Robinson 2, Gonion 7, LaTour 3.

St. Mary Catholic 62, Bonduel 53

FOX CROSSING - Audrey Norville scored 24 points and Emily Vogel had 23 to lead the Zephyrs to the nonconference win.

The Zephyrs outscored the Bears by nine points in the second half after being tied at halftime.

Norville made five 3-pointers in the victory and scored 14 points in the first half. Vogel had 13 points in the second half.

Bonduel was led by Audrey Weier with 15 points and Hailee Thompson with 14.

Bonduel 27 26 - 53

St. Mary Catholic 27 35 - 62

Bonduel: Hischke 3, Weier 15, Kurey 4, Sporisky 1, Thompson 14, Zernicke 10, Jacobs 6. 3-pt: Thompson 2, Hischke, Zernicke. FT: 13-17. Fouls: 18.

St. Mary Catholic: Vogel 23, Ripley 3, Norville 24, N. Anderson 9, S. Anderson 2, Voss 1. 3-pt: Norville 5, Vogel, Ripley. FT: 15-26. Fouls: 15.

Lomira 61, Winneconne 40

WINNECONNE - The Wolves struggled to shoot the ball well in the loss to the Lions.

Winneconne was 16-of-68 overall on field goals, 2-of-24 on 3-point attempts and 6-of-18 at the free throw line.

Jada Kaiser led Winneconne with 10 points.

Winneconne: Kaiser 10, Stephans 6, Rogers 5, Gardner 6, Braman 4, Mitchell 8, Barkovich 1. 3-pt: Rogers, Gardner. FT: 6-18. Fouls: 15.

Brillion 50, Reedsville 30

BRILLION - The Lions had a well-balanced offense, making both inside and outside shots throughout the game in the win over the Panthers.

Camden Hale led Brillion with 13 points. Amaya Brooks was next with 10 points.

Reedsville’s scoring was topped by Mallory Novy with 15 points.

Reedsville 13 17 - 30

Brillion 31 19 - 50

Reedsville: Novy 15, Grimm 7, Dvorachek 8. 3-pt: Grimm, Dvorachek. FT: 8-14. Fouls: 8.

Brillion: C. Hale 13, Ott 6, O’Connell 2, Krueger 7, P. Hale 3, Brooks 10, Klug 4, Reichardt 5. 3-pt: C. Hale 3, P. Hale, Brooks 2, Reichardt. FT: 3-5. Fouls: 15.

Chilton 80, Sturgeon Bay 41

CHILTON - The Tigers won their season-opening game convincingly over the Clippers.

Adahlyn Hoerl led Chilton with 21 points. Maddie Tasch and Ally Thomes added 15 and 10 points, respectively.

Sturgeon Bay was led by Dasha Yeltysheva and Regan Kasten with 11 and 10 points, respectively.

