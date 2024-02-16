Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

GIRLS BASKETBALL

St. Mary Catholic 72, Oostburg 69

FOX CROSSING - Emily Vogel erupted for 38 points and the Zephyrs hit just enough free throws down the stretch to hold off Oostburg in a battle of Big East division champions.

Vogel, a 5-foot-10 junior, scored 29 points in the first half, including five 3-pointers. Audrey Norville chipped in 10 points for SMC (23-1), which is ranked second in Division 4 in the latest Associated Press girls basketball poll.

SMC was able to get the win despite playing without senior starter Sienna Anderson as well as junior reserve Kate Nackers, according to head coach Jeff Chew. Both were out due to illness.

The Zephyrs were also able to navigate the final minutes of the game with four players with four fouls.

“It was a huge win for us,” Chew said. “It was just a nice win for the team and we actually pulled up a couple of kids from JV who filled in a few minutes here and there during the game. That was a positive.

“Plus, Emily shot fantastic in the first half. She was lights out.”

Oostburg (22-2), ranked No. 1 in D3, was led by Riley Ketterhagen’s 20 points with sister Addy scoring 17. Brynn Wisse also had 16 points for Oostburg.

Oostburg 31 38 - 69

St. Mary Catholic 37 35 - 72

Oostburg: Wissel 16, Soerens 4, Riley Ketterhagen 20, Addy Ketterhagen 17, Ternes 5, Steinbock 7. 3-pt: R. Ketterhagen. FT: 16-23. Fouls: 16.

St. Mary Catholic: Vogel 38, Ripley 8, Crowe 4, Norville 10, Nolie Anderson 8, Voss 4. 3-pt: Vogel 5, Norville. FT: 16-22. Fouls: 20.

Oshkosh West 42, Neenah 37

OSHKOSH - Paige Seckar scored 19 points to lead the Wildcats to the upset over the Rockets.

Rowan Klesmit led Neenah with 14 points. Allie Ziebell scored 13 and Ellie Buss had 10.

Neenah finishes the regular season 14-4 in the FVA and is 19-5 overall. Oshkosh West finishes 10-8 in the FVA and is 14-10 overall.

Neenah 12 25 - 37

Oshkosh West 20 22 - 42

Kimberly 79, Kaukauna 48

KIMBERLY - The Papermakers, who had five players finish in double figures in scoring, opened the game with a 20-2 run in their win over the Ghosts.

Kate McGinnis led Kimberly with 17 points. Bentley Drout, Ava Van Vonderen and Raegan Krueger each scored 13 points. Haylie Dulas added 10 points.

Kaukauna’s leading scorers were Addison Baumgart with 13 points and Jozy Ebben with 12 points.

Kimberly improves to 15-2 in the FVA and 20-3 overall. Kaukauna finishes the regular season 6-12 in the FVA and is 8-16 overall.

Kaukauna 28 20 - 48

Kimberly 41 38 - 79

Kaukauna: Plate 8, Baumgart 13, Boucher 2, Reader 5, Steif 4, Borchardt 2, Gross 2, Ebben 12. 3-pt: Baumgart 3, Reader. FT: 18-24. Fouls: 15.

Kimberly: Drout 13, Dietrich 4, McGinnis 17, Ebben 4, Woelfel 2, Asman 3, Dulas 10, Van Vonderen 13, Krueger 13. 3-pt: Drout 2, McGinnis, Asman, Van Vonderen. FT: 14-16. Fouls: 16.

Freedom 59, Oconto Falls 24

FREEDOM – The Irish raced to a big halftime advantage and finished the game on a 29-9 second-half run to earn the North Eastern Conference victory.

Stella Verhasselt led a balanced Freedom scoring attack with 13 points, while Haley Reed added 12.

Amber Otto led Oconto Falls with seven points.

With the win, Freedom finishes the regular season at 17-7 overall and 15-3 in the NEC, second behind champion Marinette.

The Panthers enter the postseason with a 13-11 overall mark and finished 9-9 in the conference.

Oconto Falls 15 9 – 24

Freedom 30 29 - 59

Oconto Falls: Ludemann 3, Shallow 2, Staidl 3, Raddatz 2, Otto 7, Maloney 5, Przybylski 2. 3-pt: Ludemann, Staidl, Maloney. FT: 7-13. Fouls: 13.

Freedom: Martzahl 6, Lang 2, Anderson 6, Bork 4, Janssen 2, Reed 12, Verhasselt 13, Lillge 2, Cropsey 5, Ponschock 5, Voight 2. 3-pt: Anderson 2, Reed 2, Verhasselt 2, Ponschock. FT: 10-12. Fouls: 18.

Fox Valley Lutheran 42, Luxemburg-Casco 37

LUXEMBURG – The Foxes outscored the Spartans 5-0 in overtime to claim the North Eastern Conference win.

Lauren Movrich had the hot hand with 17 points, while Eden Last added 10 for FVL.

Erin Cherovsky led Luxemburg-Casco with nine points.

FVL moves to 9-14 overall and finishes 9-9 in the NEC, while the Spartans fall to 10-14 and 9-9.

Fox Valley Lutheran 26 11 5 - 42

Luxemburg-Casco 22 15 0 - 37

Fox Valley Lutheran: Immel 6, Movrich 17, Volhard 4, Weise 3, Krueger 2, Last 10. 3-pt: Immel, Movrich 5, Weise, Last. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 14.

Luxemburg-Casco: Cherovsky 9, Bray 3, Mrotek 2, Schley 2, Blohowiak 5, Wech 2, DeBaker 3, Deprez 6, Hanmann 5. 3-pt: Cherovsky, Blohowiak, DeBaker, Hanmann. FT: 1-5. Fouls: 12.

Denmark 55, Clintonville 25

DENMARK - Freshman Allie VanVonderen scored 18 points to lead the Vikings to the win over the Truckers.

Kiarrah Micolichek added 10 points for Denmark.

Zoey Ferg and Natalie Sunita both scored six points to lead Clintonville.

Clintonville 15 10 - 25

Denmark 25 30 - 55

Clintonville: Kasson 4, Fields 4, Tuddenham 2, Ferg 6, Tate 3, Sunita 6. 3-pt: Kasson. FT: 8-12. Fouls: 10.

Denmark: Antolec 3, VanNoie 8, Selner 8, Klinksick 2, LeBresh 2, Micolichek 10, VanVonderen 18, Umentum 2, Kraschnewski 2. 3-pt: Antolec, Micolichek 2, VanVonderen. FT: 6-10. Fouls: 13.

New London 62, West De Pere 60

DE PERE - Shelby Glodowski scored 23 points to lead the Bulldogs to the win over the Phantoms.

Kenna Mix and Jensen Mix added 15 and 11 points, respectively, for New London. The Bulldogs finish the regular season with an 18-6 record.

West De Pere, which also finishes the regular season with an 18-6 record, was led by Madisyn Berggren with 19 points. Faith Walder and Ava VanEss added 16 and 14 points, respectively.

New London 25 37 - 62

West De Pere 24 36 - 60

New London: Handschke 2, Langel 7, Stroesenreuther 2, K. Mix 15, Glodowski 23, J. Mix 11, Reybrock 2. 3-pt: Langel, K. Mix, Glodowski 3, J. Mix 2. FT: 14-15. Fouls: 13.

West De Pere: Al. Rattray 8, Walder 16, Berggren 19, Olson 3, VanEss 14. 3-pt: Berggren 3, VanEss 3. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 20.

Chilton 59, Roncalli 19

CHILTON – Junior Adahlyn Hoerl scored 20 points and became Chilton’s all-time leading scorer as the Tigers posted the Eastern Wisconsin Conference victory.

Kendra Zahn added 12 points for Chilton.

No one scored more than four points for Roncalli.

With the win, the Tigers finished the regular season at 16-8 overall and 9-5 in the conference, while Roncalli falls to 7-16 and 5-9.

Roncalli 10 9 – 19

Chilton 35 24 - 59

Roncalli: Me. Lamers 3, Jacky 3, Risch 4, Ma. Lamers 2, Stangel 3, Fiecko 4. 3-pt: Me. Lamers, Stangel. FT: 1-5. Fouls: 8.

Chilton: Thomes 3, Mertz 6, Koehler 5, Mueller 2, Hoerl 20, Tasch 5, Schmitz 2, Zahn 12, Davis 4. 3-pt: Mertz, Koehler, Hoerl 2, Tasch, Zahn 4. FT: 6-7. Fouls: 11.

Brillion 47, New Holstein 32

NEW HOLSTEIN - The Lions played solid defense, held the Huskies to 15 points in the first half and went on to pick up the win.

Camden Hale led Brillion with 23 points.

“We defended well and held Peyton Grenzer to four points as she had 21 in the first meeting,” Brillion coach Jeff Capelle said. “Offensively we moved the ball well against their zone defense and shot the ball well tonight. We had a good team win tonight.”

Eden Pethan led New Holstein with 11 points.

Brillion 21 26 - 47

New Holstein 15 17 - 32

Brillion: Hale 23, Hedrich 3, C. Schuh 2, Ott 4, O’Connell 3, Brooks 9, E. Schuh 3. 3-pt: Hale 5, Hedrich, O’Connell, Brooks. FT: 1-4. Fouls: 8.

New Holstein: Pethan 11, Wagner 2, Achter 2, Schneider 2, Krause 2, Casper 4, Halbach 5, Grenzer 4. 3-pt: Pethan 3, Halbach. FT: 2-7. Fouls: 14.

Gibraltar 67, Stockbridge 27

FISH CREEK - McKailey Reisen scored 14 points and Mikala Gorham added 10 to lead the Vikings to the win over Stockbridge.

Gibraltar took control of the game in the first half, building a 34-10 lead at halftime.

Emily Menzel led Stockbridge with eight points.

Stockbridge 10 17 - 27

Gibraltar 34 33 - 67

Stockbridge: Marose 1, Holzer 3, Greely 5, Ruppenthal 6, Menzel 8, Adamietz 4. 3-pt: Holzer, Menzel 2. FT: 8-12 Fouls: 4.

Gibraltar: M. Schar 7, Alexander 2, Prescott 8, Tepe 2, Gorham 10, Reisen 14, A. Schar 4, Chomeau 8, Jarosh 6, Hummel 2, Martin 4. 3-pt: M. Schar, Gorham 2, Reisen. FT: 1-4. Fouls: 14.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Hortonville 79, Oshkosh West 71

HORTONVILLE - Riley Mueller led four Polar Bears in double figures with 21 points in the win over the Wildcats.

Oshkosh West was led by Drew Blair with 18 points. Dylan Taylor added 17.

Hortonville 40 39 - 79

Oshkosh West 41 30 - 71

New London 75, Menasha 54

NEW LONDON - The Bulldogs had four players finish in double figures in the win over the Bluejays.

Joseph Daly led New London with 20 points, with Jonah Schlueter right behind with 19. Michael Helsten and Paul Vuillaume added 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Tayden Wilke scored 14 points to lead Menasha. Josiah Hibbler added 10.

Menasha 25 29 - 54

New London 36 39 - 75

Menasha: Mukome 3, Hibbler 10, Wienandt 8, Coopman 7, Stuart 3, Wilke 14, C. Lukasavage 8, M. Lukasavage 1. 3-pt: Mukome, Hibbler 2, Coopman, Wilke 3. FT: 9-14. Fouls: 12.

New London: Helsten 14, Vuillaume 13, Gerrits 2, Schlueter 19, Marquardt 2, Bolen 2, Daly 20, Charnon 3. 3-pt: Helsten 4, Vuillaume 2, Schlueter 3. FT: 6-8. Fouls: 16.

BOYS HOCKEY

Waupaca 4, Antigo 2

WAUPACA - The Comets took a 1-0 lead over the Red Robins on a goal by Blake Schoenecker and never trailed in getting the regional victory.

Adam Mace, Ryan Mace and Liam Bloedow added goals for Waupaca.

Ryan Mace’s goal proved to be the game-winner in the third period after Antigo had rallied to tie the game at 7:02 of the third period on a goal by Owen Dickman.

Bloedow had two assists for Waupaca. Jace Moen, Ryan Mace and Adam Mace each had one assist.

Gavin Hafferman had 12 saves in goal for Waupaca. Nolan Bunnell had 30 saves for Antigo.

