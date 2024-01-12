Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

GIRLS BASKETBALL

De Pere 64, Pulaski 36

PULASKI - The Redbirds led by 13 points at halftime and extended the lead in the second half in the victory over the Red Raiders.

Sophie Hafeman led De Pere with 19 points. Claire Bjorge added 15 and Addie Dwyer scored 11.

Pulaski was led by Ellie Mangold with 12 points.

De Pere 34 30 - 64

Pulaski 21 15 - 36

De Pere: Tassoul 5, Anderson 3, Ciesielczyk 6, Dwyer 11, Fischer 3, Bjorge 15, Bierowski 2, Hafeman 19. 3-pt: Bjorge 2, Tassoul, Ciesielczyk. FT: 14-20. Fouls: 12.

Pulaski: Lardinois 6, Fischer 3, Mangold 12, Gwidt 1, Hasser 2, Servais 3, Sprangers 9. 3-pt: Lardinois 2, Fischer, Servais, Sprangers. FT: 3-8. Fouls: 17.

Green Bay Notre Dame 89, Green Bay Southwest 16

GREEN BAY – Trista Fayta and Peyton Musial each scored 17 points as the Tritons built a 51-point halftime lead and never looked back.

Also scoring in double figures for Notre Dame were Gracie Grzesk with 15 points, Kaia Waldrop with 14 and Sydney Whitehouse with 11.

Chloey Bynum led the Trojans with seven points.

The Tritons move to 8-0 in the Fox River Classic Conference and 12-1 overall, while Southwest falls to 6-2 and 9-4.

Green Bay Southwest 10 6 – 16

Notre Dame 61 28 - 89

Green Bay Southwest: Bynum 7, Pytleski 2, Siudzinski 4, Szarowicz 3. 3-pt: Szarowicz. FT: 7-12. Fouls: 15.

Notre Dame: Gokey 3, Ronsman 3, DeMoulin 4, Fayta 17, Whitehouse 11, Waldrop 14, Musial 17, Webster 5, Grzesk 15. 3-pt: Ronsman, Fayta 2, Whitehouse 2, Webster, Grzesk 2. FT: 13-18. Fouls: 13.

Manitowoc 66, Green Bay Preble 50

MANITOWOC – Grace Fruzen had the hot hand with 19 points, while Laurin Hamann added 17 as the Ships pulled away in the second half to earn the Fox River Classic Conference win.

Kendall Schmitz added 10 points for Manitowoc.

Helena Paplham led the Hornets with 17 points.

The win moves the Ships to 3-5 in the FRCC and 5-7 overall, while Preble falls to 2-7 and 3-11.

Green Bay Preble 25 25 – 50

Manitowoc 27 39 - 66

Green Bay Preble: Smith 2, Lucassen 7, Shefchik 1, Umentum 5, Beauchamp 7, Cotter 2, Paplham 17, Raeder 9. 3-pt: Lucassen, Umentum. FT: 16-32. Fouls: 18.

Manitowoc: Bolchen 9, Peterson 7, Schmitz 10, Fruzen 19, Hamann 17, Breese 2, Kaiser 2. 3-pt: Bolchen, Peterson, Fruzen 3, Hamann. FT: 16-23. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Johnson.

Menasha 58, Green Bay East 27

GREEN BAY - Hannah Neubert scored 19 points to lead the Bluejays to the victory.

Rayanna Jenkins and Aria Bilke each added nine points for Menasha.

The Red Devils were led by Jamaya Mariner with 13 points.

Menasha: Timm 4, Jenkins 9, Robinson 8, Mohr 6, Bilke 9, Farr 3, Neubert 19.

Green Bay East: Mariner 13, Brandner 3, Robinson 2, Gonion 5, Ponce 3, LaTour 1.

Denmark 48, Clintonville 34

CLINTONVILLE – Allie Van Vonderen poured in 17 points and Paige Vogel chipped in 13 as the Vikings built an early lead and cruised to the North Eastern Conference win.

Natalie Sunita paced the Truckers with 16 points.

With the win, Denmark moves to 5-4 in the conference and 8-7 overall, while Clintonville falls to 1-8 and 2-12.

Denmark 27 21 – 48

Clintonville 19 15 - 34

Denmark: Van Noie 7, Quick 5, Selner 2, Vogel 13, Micolichek 4, Van Vonderen 17. 3-pt: Van Noie, Quick, Vogel 3, Van Vonderen 3. FT: 4-6. Fouls: 9.

Clintonville: Puig 8, Kassen 2, Fields 2, Tuddenham 3, Prue 3, Sunita 16. 3-pt: Tuddenham, Prue. FT: 0-3. Fouls: 9.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Sheboygan South 63, Bay Port 60

SUAMICO - The Redwings led by 15 points at halftime and then held on for the victory over the Pirates.

Aiden Nienhuis made five 3-ponters and scored 23 points to lead Sheboygan South. Matt Leonhard added 13 points.

Bay Port got six 3-pointers and 20 points from Blake Buchinger. Sawyer Durkee added 13 points and Roman Binns scored 12.

Sheboygan South 32 31 - 63

Bay Port 17 43 - 60

Sheboygan South: Pedrin 8, Groh 7, Nienhuis 23, Miller 4, Leonhard 13, Adamavich 4, Petermann 4. 3-pt: Nienhuis 5, Pedrin 2, Groh, Petermann. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 12.

Bay Port: Durkee 13, Janus 2, Binns 12, Kelly 2, Thomas 2, Cornette 9, Buchinger 20. 3-pt: Buchinger 6, Durkee, Binns, Cornette. FT: 11-12. Fouls: 15.

Waupaca 66, Wrightstown 43

WAUPACA – The Comets held the Tigers to just eight first-half points and cruised to the North Eastern Conference win.

Riley Bechard poured in 22 points, while Henry Mouw added 21 and Aaron Wolff 13 to lead Waupaca.

Ethan Cyra led Wrightstown with 15 points, while Aiden Humphreys added 11.

The Comets are now 4-4 in the NEC and 7-4 overall, while the Tigers fall to 4-5 and 5-7.

Wrightstown 8 35 - 43

Waupaca 25 41 - 66

Wrightstown: Van Zeeland 2, Lamers 2, Humphreys 11, Bosma 3, Colwell 2, Cyra 15, Theunis 6, Hermann 2. 3-pt: Humphreys 3, Bosma, Cyra 3. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 16.

Waupaca: Adamczak 7, Koenig 3, Mouw 21, Wolff 13, Bechard 22. 3-pt: Koenig, Mouw, Wolff. FT: 11-13. Fouls: 13.

Freedom 87, Oconto Falls 41

OCONTO FALLS - Ashton Peterson scoreed 24 points to lead the Irish to the victory over the Panthers.

Drew Kortz added 15 points, while Donovan Davis and Matt Eberhardt each scored 12 for Freedom.

Gillett 67, Suring 36

GILLETT – Jesse DeBauch had the hot hand with 29 points as the Tigers rolled to the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Gillett led by 16 at intermission, before finishing on a 29-14 second-half run.

Also scoring in double figures for the Tigers were Aydin Franti with 15 points and Ben Matczak with 14.

Michael Bailey led the Eagles with 10 points.

With the win, Gillett moves to 5-1 in league play and 7-4 overall, while Suring falls to 0-7 and 1-10.

Suring 22 14 – 36

Gillett 38 29 - 67

Suring: Q. Thomson 7, Cornell 4, VanDenElzen 7, T. Thomson 3, Bailey 10, Hischke 5. 3-pt: VanDenElzen, T. Thomson, Bailey, Hischke. FT: 6-16. Fouls: 16.

Gillett: Matczak 14, Franti 15, Bjelland 2, Carmody 2, Pensis 3, DeBauch 29, Slatky 2. 3-pt: Matczak, Franti, Pensis, DeBauch 2. FT: 10-13. Fouls: 15.

Crivitz 78, Wausaukee 29

CRIVITZ – Tegan Werner scored 19 points and Jackson Flowers added 14 as the Wolverines built a 26-point halftime advantage and never looked back.

Conner Schroeder paced the Rangers with 10 points.

Crivitz moves to 5-1 in the Marinette & Oconto Conference and 7-4 overall, while Wausaukee falls to 2-4 and 5-6.

Wausaukee 13 16 - 29

Crivitz 39 39 - 78

Wausaukee: Ka. Suennen 5, Betts 2, Kraemer 1, Schroeder 10, Dunlap 2, E. Suennen 3, Thomson 4, Seehawer 2. 3-pt: E. Suennen. FT: 4-13. Fouls: 11.

Crivitz: Orlando 6, Allard 2, Caine 2, Vandermause 8, Thoma 8, Werner 19, Tarmann 7, Klaver 8, Flowers 14, Polomis 4. 3-pt: Werner 3. FT: 11-12. Fouls: 16.

Bonduel 50, Iola-Scandinavia 49

IOLA – Noah Weier made two free throws with 10.2 seconds left as the Bears erased a nine-point halftime deficit to earn the Central Wisconsin Conference-East win. He finished with 12 points.

Alex Robbins paced the Thunderbirds with 22 points, while Korz Loken added 11.

Bonduel moves to 6-0 in the conference and 11-1 overall, while Iola-Scandinavia falls to 2-4 and 3-7.

Bonduel 19 31 – 50

Iola-Scandinavia 28 21 - 49

Bonduel: Johnson 4, Margelofsky 1, Springborn 2, Westrich 9, Tauchen 5, Weier 12, Wesenberg 5, Anvelink 8, Roberts 4. 3-pt: Weier 2, Wesenberg, Anvelink 2. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 17. Fouled out: Westrich.

Iola-Scandinavia: Robbins 22, Opperman 2, Melum 3, Hoyard 8, Tappa 1, Loken 11, Kampert 2. 3-pt: Melum, Hoyard 2, Loken. FT: 7-19. Fouls: 16.

WRESTLING

Bay Port 63, Ashwaubenon 16

150: Cole Bartlein BP pinned Sawyer Walton 1:07. 157: Braeden Athey BP pinned Matthew Griepentrog 1:48. 165: Ayden Bruckner BP major dec. Jaivenn Torres 13-1. 175: Nicholas Schomaker BP pinned Nathan Rockwell 3:11. 190: Easton Hockers A pinned Ethan Farley 5:13. 215: Lukas Weyenberg BP pinned Trent Velicer 3:32. 285: Alex Warden BP pinned Brady Wilker :40. 106: Braeden Hamill BP pinned Chandler Steele :39. 113: Logan Bowers A pinned Thomas Jacquart 1:24. 120: Owen Wathke BP pinned Charles Smith 1:19. 126: Alois Schlumpf BP tech. fall over Noah Egandrury 17-2. 132: Parker Malvitz A major dec. Jaydan McCormick 11-2. 138: Cole Welnetz BP pinned Tyce Allen 2:48. 144: Trevor Finger BP pinned Parker Malvitz :54.

Denmark 77, Fox Valley Lutheran 0

106: Ryan Collar D dec. Jameson Sieg 5-2. 113: Gavin Zellner D won by forfeit. 120: Brady Vieaux D pinned Grant Shea 5:03. 126: Caden Kersten D won by forfeit. 132: Kase Bradley D pinned Tyler Martin 2:41. 138: Drew Demmin D won by forfeit. 144: Nolan Larsen D pinned Henry Daul 2:16. 150: Dominic Swetlik D won by forfeit. 157: Steven Kielpikowski D major dec. Austin Kufner 8-0. 165: Bradley Nellis D major dec. Liam Murphy 15-6. 175: Landon Ullmer D pinned Ethan Ruppel 2:42. 190: Carson Peterson D pinned Arlen Wicks 1:25. 215: Nick Langhoff D pinned Elijah Mulder 1:18. 285: David Cervantes Jr. D pinned Isaac Vadala 1:31.

Green Bay West/East/Southwest 46, Xavier 26

157: Dylan Froelich GB pinned Alexander Marg 4:56. 165: Grant Shaurette GB pinned Jerome Erimas 3:33. 175: Pierce DeMars GB pinned Aaron Vanden Heuvel 3:34. 190: Avontae Martin GB won by forfeit. 215: Fontane Sifonte GB pinned Dane Katz 2:47. 285: Eddie Heuring X pinned Jason Bird 2:50. 106: Double forfeit. 113: Jose Santiago-Smith GB major dec. Adrian Morales 19-8. 120: Tai VanRemortel GB pinned Adrian Morales 1:56. 126: Ethan Rand GB won by pin. 132: Nick Vajda X dec. Preston Madison 6-4. 138: Dante Vargas X pinned Elijah Baranczyk 3:12. 144: Julian Vajda X tech. fall over Logan Johnson 15-0. 150: John Faulkner X won by forfeit.

West De Pere 49, Menasha 27

215: Richard Waldburger M dec. Brody Kartheiser 5-4. 285: Mason Werfal M pinned Cayden Falk 5:10. 106: Thomas Heraly WDP pinned Jacob Natzke 3:35. 113: Kaeden Van Camp WDP won by forfeit. 120: Lucius Janquart WDP pinned Cameron Dixon 1:23. 126: Daniel Beaupre WDP major dec. Clayton Quick 12-3. 132: Gavin Janquart WDP won by forfeit. 138: Ethan Agnew WDP won by forfeit. 144: Henry Gugala-Reinders M pinned Drew Schroeder 1:52. 150: Bryce Vanderlogt WDP pinned Lance Lor 1:25. 157: Beau Thompson M won by forfeit. 165: Braylon Stegall WDP dec. Nathan Lenz-Messman 5-1. 175: Zac Wotruba WDP won by forfeit. 190: Christian Zavala M pinned Hunter Compton 3:12.

Pulaski 80, Green Bay Preble 0

106: Ava Peters P pinned Jackie Zuniga 3:29. 113: Alec Nelson P pinned Cameron Bongel :16. 120: Trever Nooyen P tech. fall over Max Voelker 19-1. 126: Broc Ambrosius P dec. Aidan Deal 7-3. 132: Conner Nooyen P pinned Seth Yang 2:54. 138: Colin Pratt P pinned Marcus Randolph :42. 144: Cole Gorecki P pinned Landon Morella 3:25. 150: Mason Taylor P pinned Alejandro Quintero 1:36. 157: Sawyer Goodness P pinned Juan Garcia 1:32. 165: Griffin Vanlannen P pinned Aiden Bruce 3:51. 175: Andy Servais P pinned Dominic Prince 2:11. 190: Elliott Karcz P pinned Blake Holly 5:21. 215: Chase Woosencraft P pinned Alex Godoy 1:59. 285: Lukas Ruechel P pinned Caleb Katers 3:45.

Wrightstown 42, Oconto Falls 31

106: Isaiah Holtz OF tech. fall over Braeden Butcher 17-2. 113: Garrett Ganter OF dec. Easton Felchlin 8-4. 120: Everett Koltz WR pinned Landon Magnin 1:09. 126: Cameron Schumacher WR dec. Brandon Romo 11-4. 132: Louis Hock WR dec. Hunter Bozile 8-7. 138: Cole Bozile OF tech. fall over Kevin Biese 15-0. 144: Kyler Verbeten WR pinned Ethan Zielinski 5:37. 150: Jacob Durocher WR pinned Brayden Majerczyk 1:35. 157: Jack Nelson WR pinned Dayton Duncan :54. 165: Andrew Derouin OF pinned Jackson Ervin 2:54. 175: Payton Vande Hey WR pinned Magnus Flynn 2:18. 190: Nick Trepanier OF pinned Josiah Coussons 4:55. 215: Bryce Schefdore OF pinned Carter Gilson 3:03. 285: Sam Keuler WR pinned Tylor Landvick 3:47.

