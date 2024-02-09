Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Green Bay area

BOYS BASKETBALL

Wrightstown 75, Marinette 74

MARINETTE - Aiden Van Zeeland’s layup with 12 seconds remaining gave the Tigers the winning basket.

Aiden Humphreys led Wrightstown with 23 points. Aiden Van Zeeland added 17 and Grant Lamers scored 13.

Marinette was led by Sam Sommerfeldt, who made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points. Lukas Peterson added 14 points.

The Marines had 18 made 3-pointers in the game.

Wrightstown 29 46 - 75

Marinette 30 44 - 74

Wrightstown: Kittoe 9, Van Zeeland 17, Lamers 13, Humphreys 23, Bosma 2, Colwell 5, Cyra 6. 3-pt: Humphreys 3, Kittoe 2, Lamers, Colwell. FT: 16-29. Fouls: 18.

Marinette: Sommerfeldt 24, Macgregor 12, Bailey 9, Peterson 14, Race 9, Jacobson 6. 3-pt: Sommerfeldt 6, Macgregor 4, Peterson 4, Bailey 3, Race. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 24.

Freedom 72, Luxemburg-Casco 37

LUXEMBURG - Drew Kortz scored 20 points and had 11 assists for the Irish in the victory over the Spartans.

Ashton Peterson added 18 points and five rebounds, Andrew Sowinski had 13 points and six rebounds, and Donovan Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds for Freedom.

Freedom improves to 12-2 in the North Eastern Conference and 16-3 overall. Luxemburg-Casco falls to 2-13 and 2-18.

Southern Door 66, Algoma 45

ALGOMA – Drew Daoust poured in a game-high 35 points as the Eagles raced out to a 43-14 halftime advantage and never looked back.

Matthew Malvitz also had a hot hand with 12 points for Southern Door.

Algoma was led in scoring by Parker Lischka with 19 points.

The Eagles move to 16-4 overall and 12-0 in the conference, while the Wolves fall to 10-9 and 7-6.

Southern Door 43 23 – 66

Algoma 14 31 - 45

Southern Door: Daoust 35, Fish 8, Malvitz 12, Pierre 5, Jandrin 4, Neinas 2. 3-pt: Fish 2, Pierre. FT: 5-9. Fouls: 17.

Algoma: Romdenne 7, Cole 2, Leist 2, Lischka 19, Vandervest 7, Zeitler 2, Kirchman 6. 3-pt: Lischka, Vandervest 2, Kirchman. FT: 9-19. Fouls: 11.

Oconto 69, Green Bay NEW Lutheran 52

GREEN BAY – The Blue Devils took charge in the second half, outscoring the Blazers 39-26 en route to the Packerland Conference win.

Carter Koch had the had hand for Oconto with 21 points, while Cooper Campshure added 15 points and Trenton Hartman 14. Also scoring in double figures for the Blue Devils was Jackson Martin with 10.

Griffin Steffel led NEW Lutheran with 13 points, while Quentin Borgeaud added 10.

The win moves Oconto to 12-8 overall and 8-5 in the conference, while the Blazers fall to 10-10 and 4-8.

Oconto 30 39 – 69

NEW Lutheran 26 26 - 52

Oconto: Alwin 2, Martin 10, Campshure 15, Hartman 14, Goetsch 7, Koch 21. 3-pt: Martin 2, Campshure, Hartmann, Koch. FT: 12-18. Fouls: 14.

Green Bay NEW Lutheran: Borgeaud 10, Hillmann 7, Nelson 6, Lange 9, Misovec 7, Steffel 13. 3-pt: Hillmann, Lange, Misovec, Steffel 3. FT: 2-8. Fouls: 17.

Gibraltar 66, Sevastopol 30

FISH CREEK – Braden Sitte and Liam Lindenberg scored 20 points apiece as the Vikings built a huge first-half lead en route to the Packerland Conference win.

Lucas Delsart led the Pioneers with 13 points.

The victory moves Gibraltar to 4-14 overall and 2-11 in the Packerland, while Sevastopol falls to 2-17 and 0-12.

Sevastopol 15 15 – 30

Gibraltar 40 26 - 66

Sevastopol: Schuh 2, Valdivia 2, Haberli 4, Lardinois 6, Delsart 13, Luedtke 2, DeYoung 1. 3-pt: Delsart 2. FT: 4-9. Fouls: 10.

Gibraltar: Sitte 20, Jackson 4, Lindenberg 20, Kita 3, Maltby 6, Brey 5, Mize 2, Lecy 6. 3-pt: Lindenberg 5, Kita, Maltby, Brey. FT: 8-11. Fouls: 10.

Goodman/Pembine 68, Wausaukee 60

WAUSAUKEE - Ryan Ehlert scored 28 points to lead Goodman/Pembine to the victory over the Rangers.

Seth Kraemer scored 26 points for Wausaukee. Connor Schroeder added 13.

Goodman/Pembine 26 42 - 68

Wausaukee 26 34 - 60

Goodman/Pembine: Ehlert 28, V. Ipsa 10, Knutson 4, Kozelek 9, Breaton 15, P. Ipsa 2. 3-pt: Ehlert 2, V. Ipsa 2, Kozelek. FT: 17-22. Fouls: 12.

Wausaukee: Kayden Suennen 2, Betts 8, Kraemer 26, Vanick 3, Schroeder 13, E. Suennen 4, Seehawer 4. 3-pt: Kraemer 3, Schroeder 2, Betts 2. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 21.

Bonduel 80, Manawa 58

BONDUEL - The Bears clinched the CWC-East title, improving to 12-0 in the conference and 19-1 overall with the win.

Ryan Westrich led Bonduel with 20 points. Race Anvelink added 18, Cade Johnson scored 14 and Colin Margelofsky had 10.

Manawa was led by Nathan Gorman, who scored 24 points and became the Wolves’ all-time leading scorer. Vincente Timm added 21 points.

Manawa 30 28 - 58

Bonduel 37 43 - 80

Manawa: Timm 21, Braison Zielke 1, Strebe 2, Jaeckle 4, Gorman 24, Brayden Zielke 2, Zemple 4. 3-pt: Timm 2, Zemple. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 15.

Bonduel: Johnson 14, Margelofsky 10, Springborn 2, Westrich 20, Weier 9, Wesenberg 5, Anvelink 18, Roberts 2. 3-pt: Johnson, Weier, Wesenberg, Anvelink. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 49, West De Pere 45

DE PERE - Kate McGinnis scored 25 points, including 18 in the second half, to lead the Papermakers to the nonconference win over the Phantoms.

Ava Van Vonderen added 12 points for Kimberly (18-3 overall) and was 6-for-6 at the free throw line.

West De Pere (17-5) was led by Faith Walder with 19 points. Madisyn Berggren added 13.

Kimberly 23 26 - 49

West De Pere 22 23 - 45

Kimberly: Drout 2, Urban 1, McGinnis 25, Dulas 2, Van Vonderen 12, Krueger 7. 3-pt: McGinnis 4. FT: 9-15. Fouls: 8.

West De Pere: Alexa Rattray 7, Walder 19, Berggren 13, Van Ess 6. 3-pt: Walder 2, Van Ess 2, Rattray, Berggren. FT: 1-3. Fouls: 13.

Lena 61, Wausaukee 20

LENA – Eva Brooks poured in 25 points and Madilyn Thomson added 15 as the Wildcats raced to a 35-8 halftime lead and cruised to the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Melody Schaal led the Rangers with 12 points.

Lena moves to 21-1 overall and 14-0 in the conference, while Wausaukee falls to 6-13 and 3-11.

Wausaukee 8 12 – 20

Lena 35 26 - 61

Wausaukee: M. Schaal 12, White 2, L. Schaal 2, Luccarini 2, Stumbris 2. 3-pt: None. FT: 6-8. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Murray.

Lena: Brooks 25, Van Ark 2, H. Thomson 2, M. Thomson 15, Fischer 6, Kostreva 4, Potter 7. 3-pt: Brooks 2, Potter. FT: 10-17. Fouls: 15.

Gillett 43, Coleman 41

GILLETT – Cilena Guns scored 17 points and Hope Soper added 11 as the Tigers rallied past the Cougars in Marinette & Oconto Conference action.

Coleman led 18-16 at the break, but Gillett finished on a 27-23 run.

Alyssa Hoida led the Cougars with 12 points, while Callee Compe added 10.

The loss drops Coleman two games behind first-place Lena at 12-2 in the conference and 16-6 overall.

The win moves Gillett to 12-9 overall and 8-6 in the M&O.

Coleman 18 23 – 41

Gillett 16 27 - 43

Coleman: Kostreva 7, Markiewicz 3, Hoida 12, Compe 10, Jensen 9. 3-pt: Kostreva, Markiewicz, Hoida, Compe 2, Jensen. FT: 3-6. Fouls: 12.

Gillett: H. Soper 11, Hansen 2, Guns 17, Kaczmarek 4, M. Soper 7, Limberg 2. 3-pt: H. Soper, Guns, M. Soper. FT: 4-7. Fouls: 6.

Oneida Nation 75, St. Thomas Aquinas 22

ONEIDA – Mariah Cloud scored 25 points and Jaylynn Caldwell added 20 as the Thunderhawks built a 38-12 halftime advantage and cruised to the Marinette & Oconto Conference win.

Kate Peters led the Cavaliers with 10 points.

With the win, Oneida Nation moves to 12-10 overall and 9-6 in the M&O, while St. Thomas Aquinas falls to 1-16 and 0-15.

St. Thomas Aquinas 12 10 – 22

Oneida Nation 38 37 - 75

St. Thomas Aquinas: Peters 10, A. Anderson 1, Suchan 2, M. Anderson 3, Maxwell 6. 3-pt: M. Anderson, Maxwell 2. FT: 5-12. Fouls: 12.

Oneida Nation: Flores 3, King 6, Cloud 25, R. Danforth 4, Caldwell 20, House 5, White 6, Skenandore 5. 3-pt: Flores, King 2, Caldwell, House, White. FT: 6-15. Fouls: 13.

Crivitz 53, Niagara 35

CRIVITZ - Kiya Brand scored 21 points to lead the Wolverines to the victory over the Badgers.

Niagara was led by Peyton Neuens-Allred with 12 points.

Niagara 16 19 - 35

Crivitz 22 31 - 53

Niagara: Sweig 2, Neuens-Allred 12, M. Sanicki 2, B. Sanicki 3, Jones 1, Kleikawny 6, Walker 4, Brasure 2, Swanson 3. 3-pt: Neuens-Allredy, Swanson. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 14.

Crivitz: Gruszynski 8, K. Pusick 1, Brand 21, Ott 2, Tracy 4, Werner 8, M. Pusick 9. 3-pt: Brand. FT: 10-18. Fouls:

