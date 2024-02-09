Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

BOYS BASKETBALL

Appleton East 67, Fox Valley Lutheran 61

APPLETON - Joey La Chapell made five 3-pointers and scored 29 points to lead the Patriots to the nonconference win over the Foxes.

Cade Prestigiacomo added 18 points for East. He was 6-for-6 at the free throw line in the second half.

FVL was led by Adam Loberger with 22 points and Sam Ferge with 13.

Fox Valley Lutheran 32 29 - 61

Appleton East 35 32 - 67

Fox Valley Lutheran: Ferge 13, Feidt 5, Loberger 22, Heyn 9, L. Heiges 6, Last 6. 3-pt: Loberger 2, Ferge, Feidt. FT: 3-7. Fouls: 14.

Appleton East: Kasmarek 3, La Chapell 29, Prestigiacomo 18, Weisbach 7, Christiansen 2, Feldhausen 8. 3-pt: La Chapell 5, Prestigiacomo 2, Kasmarek, Weisbach. FT: 8-8. Fouls: 11.

Freedom 72, Luxemburg-Casco 37

LUXEMBURG - Drew Kortz scored 20 points and had 11 assists for the Irish in the victory over the Spartans.

Ashton Peterson added 18 points and five rebounds, Andrew Sowinski had 13 points and six rebounds, and Donovan Davis had 12 points and seven rebounds for Freedom.

Freedom improves to 12-2 in the North Eastern Conference and 16-3 overall. Luxemburg-Casco falls to 2-13 and 2-18.

Waupaca 47, Little Chute 41

LITTLE CHUTE - The Comets made nine of 10 free throws down the stretch to seal the North Eastern Conference win.

Riley Bechard led Waupaca with 17 points. Austin Adamczak added 11 and Aaron Wolff scored 10.

Little Chute was led by Cooper Effa with 11 points.

Waupaca 27 20 - 47

Little Chute 22 19 - 41

Waupaca: Adamczak 11, Mouw 7, Wolff 10, Harms 2, Bechard 17. 3-pt: Adamczak 3, Wolff 2. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 11.

Little Chute: VandenBurgt 2, Lamers 7, Hermus 2, Fischer 4, Verhagen 5, Effa 11, Jakubek 6, Magnussen 4. 3-pt: Fischer, Verhagen, Effa. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 15.

Wrightstown 75, Marinette 74

MARINETTE - Aiden Van Zeeland’s layup with 12 seconds remaining gave the Tigers the winning basket.

Aiden Humphreys led Wrightstown with 23 points. Aiden Van Zeeland added 17 and Grant Lamers scored 13.

Marinette was led by Sam Sommerfeldt, who made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points. Lukas Peterson added 14 points.

The Marines had 18 made 3-pointers in the game.

Wrightstown 29 46 - 75

Marinette 30 44 - 74

Wrightstown: Kittoe 9, Van Zeeland 17, Lamers 13, Humphreys 23, Bosma 2, Colwell 5, Cyra 6. 3-pt: Humphreys 3, Kittoe 2, Lamers, Colwell. FT: 16-29. Fouls: 18.

Marinette: Sommerfeldt 24, Macgregor 12, Bailey 9, Peterson 14, Race 9, Jacobson 6. 3-pt: Sommerfeldt 6, Macgregor 4, Peterson 4, Bailey 3, Race. FT: 6-11. Fouls: 24.

St. Mary Catholic 84, Reedsville 57

REEDSVILLE – Braeden Brenn scored a game-high 29 points as the Zephyrs pulled away in the second half to claim the Big East Conference win.

Preston Fields added 19 points for St. Mary Catholic, while Mason Uhlenbrauck added 12 and Fisher MacKenzie 11.

Ben Prochnow had the hot hand for Reedsville with 23 points.

With the win, SMC moves to 15-6 overall and 8-2 in the Big East-North, while Reedsville falls to 13-7 and 7-3.

St. Mary Catholic 37 47 – 84

Reedsville 28 29 - 57

St. Mary Catholic: Brenn 29, Fairweather 4, Uhlenbrauck 12, Fields 19, Ortscheid 9, Mackenzie 11. 3-pt: Brenn, Uhlenbrauck, Fields, Ortscheid. FT: 18-27. Fouls: 15. Fouled out: Brenn.

Reedsville: Taddy 6, Maertz 5, Strenn 9, Prochnow 23, Maney 5, G. Dvorachek 4, J. Schwahn 5. 3-pt: Maertz, Prochnow 3, Maney, Schwahn. FT: 7-14. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: Schwahn.

Manitowoc Lutheran 76, Hilbert 44

HILBERT - Derek Laabs scored 16 of his game-high 22 points in the first half to lead the Lancers past the Wolves.

Hilbert was led by Kaelin VandenWyngaard with 16 points and Drew Halbach with 10.

Manitowoc Lutheran 47 29 - 76

Hilbert 25 19 - 44

Manitowoc Lutheran: Laabs 22, Stanzel 11, Muchka 3, Ott 11, Hecker 8, Brooks 3, Zirbel 4, Franzen 4, Lukasek 2, Bennett 3, Baye 2, Dillon 3. 3-pt: Laabs 3, Ott 3, Hecker 2, Stanzel, Brooks, Bennett. FT: 9-15. Fouls: 11.

Hilbert: Huettl 3, Halbach 10, Sevela 9, Hein 2, VandenWyngaard 16, Sheets 4. 3-pt: Halbach 3, VandenWygaard 3, Huettl, Sevela. FT: 6-8. Fouls: 16.

Bonduel 80, Manawa 58

BONDUEL - The Bears clinched the CWC-East title, improving to 12-0 in the conference and 19-1 overall with the win.

Ryan Westrich led Bonduel with 20 points. Race Anvelink added 18, Cade Johnson scored 14 and Colin Margelofsky had 10.

Manawa was led by Nathan Gorman, who scored 24 points and became the Wolves’ all-time leading scorer. Vincente Timm added 21 points.

Manawa 30 28 - 58

Bonduel 37 43 - 80

Manawa: Timm 21, Braison Zielke 1, Strebe 2, Jaeckle 4, Gorman 24, Brayden Zielke 2, Zemple 4. 3-pt: Timm 2, Zemple. FT: 9-16. Fouls: 15.

Bonduel: Johnson 14, Margelofsky 10, Springborn 2, Westrich 20, Weier 9, Wesenberg 5, Anvelink 18, Roberts 2. 3-pt: Johnson, Weier, Wesenberg, Anvelink. FT: 10-14. Fouls: 16.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Kimberly 49, West De Pere 45

DE PERE - Kate McGinnis scored 25 points, including 18 in the second half, to lead the Papermakers to the nonconference win over the Phantoms.

Ava Van Vonderen added 12 points for Kimberly (18-3 overall) and was 6-for-6 at the free throw line.

West De Pere (17-5) was led by Faith Walder with 19 points. Madisyn Berggren added 13.

Kimberly 23 26 - 49

West De Pere 22 23 - 45

Kimberly: Drout 2, Urban 1, McGinnis 25, Dulas 2, Van Vonderen 12, Krueger 7. 3-pt: McGinnis 4. FT: 9-15. Fouls: 8.

West De Pere: Alexa Rattray 7, Walder 19, Berggren 13, Van Ess 6. 3-pt: Walder 2, Van Ess 2, Rattray, Berggren. FT: 1-3. Fouls: 13.

New London 46, Menasha 43

NEW LONDON – Kenna Mix scored 17 points and Shelby Glodowski added 13 as the Bulldogs held off the Bluejays in Bay Conference action.

Also reaching double-figure scoring for New London was Jensen Mix with 10 points.

Rayanna Jenkins and Aria Bilke led Menasha with 13 points apiece, while Hannah Neubert chipped in 11.

The win moves New London to 16-6 overall and 6-5 in the Bay, while Menasha falls to 13-9 and 6-5.

Menasha 14 29 – 43

New London 14 32 - 46

Menasha: Jenkins 13, Robinson 2, Mohr 4, Bilke 13, Neubert 11. 3-pt: Jenkins 2. FT: 7-10. Fouls: 12.

New London: Handschke 2, Langel 4, K. Mix 17, Glodowski 13, J. Mix 10. 3-pt: K. Mix 3, Glodowski, J. Mix 2. FT: 8-9. Fouls: 14.

Central Wisconsin Christian 61, Stockbridge 18

STOCKBRIDGE - Samantha Braskamp scored 11 points and Taylor Hoffman added 10 as the Crusaders cruised to the nonconference win.

CWC led 31-9 at the half.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Appleton area