Thursday's high school roundup: South Portland outduels Deering, 3-2

May 23—Hudson Iacuessa struck out 12 while throwing a five-hitter, and South Portland held off Deering for a 3-2 win in a Class A South baseball game Thursday at Hadlock Field.

Iacuessa also hit an RBI single to help the Red Riots (9-6) build a 3-0 lead after three innings. Easton Healy drove in a run, and Corbin Voisine doubled and scored a run.

Deering (5-9) cut into its deficit with a two-run single from Miles Lawrence in the sixth.

Avery Lawrence threw a complete game, giving up three runs (one earned) on six hits, with nine strikeouts.

MARSHWOOD 2, SANFORD 1: Charlie Hudson gave up three hits and no earned runs over six innings to lead the Hawks (10-5) past the Spartans (9-5) at Sanford.

Brady Isabelle had an RBI single for Marshwood. Hudson finished with seven strikeouts and one walk.

Sanford pitcher Ben Gill struck out 11 while going the distance. He also drove in the lone run for the Spartans.

WINDHAM 4, GORHAM 2: Cayden McCartney broke a 1-1 tie with a bases-loaded double in the fifth inning, lifting the Eagles (6-9) over the Rams (9-6) in Windham.

Winning pitcher Brady Harvie lasted 6 2/3 innings before reaching the pitch limit. He struck out eight and allowed six hits and four walks. Wyatt Washburn recorded the final out with the bases loaded.

McCartney and Ryan Smyth each had two hits for Windham.

Gorham's Mason Finck was 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI.

FALMOUTH 8, BIDDEFORD 1: Jacoby Porter was 3 for 4 with two RBI, Tony Severino doubled and drove in three runs, and the Navigators (12-3) rolled past the Tigers (5-10) in Biddeford.

Nick Wyse pitched the first five innings for Falmouth, allowing just three hits and an unearned run.

Dom Smith, Gavin Haggett and losing pitcher Jake Samoilov all had two hits for Biddeford.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

WESTBROOK 8, NOBLE 7: Lyla Dunphe scored six goals as the Blue Blazes (4-8) edged the Knights (4-8) at Westbrook.

Caden Beha and Kylie Young also scored for Westbrook.

Ashley Merchant tallied three goals for Noble.

MARSHWOOD 10, GORHAM 8: Sarah Theriault scored four goals, Eva Hersey had three, and Maddy Poitras added two goals and three assists as the Hawks (6-7) built a 7-3 halftime lead and held off the Rams (9-4) at South Berwick.

Ellie Gay scored four goals for Gorham.

WAYNFLETE 13, TRAIP ACADEMY 6: Chloe Marblestone paced the Flyers (9-4) with six goals in a win over the Rangers (8-5) in Portland.

Lydia Birknes and Sasha Melnick each chipped in with two goals. Waynflete goalie Eliza Moorhead stopped nine shots.

Sarah Carven and Jacey Johnson scored twice and Charlotte Masse made nine saves for Traip.

KENNEBUNK 18, CHEVERUS 4: Ivy Armentrout collected five goals, Sophia Notine added four, and Camdyn Keenan had three goals and four assists to lead the Rams (11-1) past the Stags (8-5) in Portland.

Reese Belanger and Sydney Brunelle both scored twice for Cheverus.

FREEPORT 15, LAKE REGION 3: Lana DiRusso reached the 100-goal mark for her career, recording three goals and four assists as the Falcons (12-1) rolled past the Lakers (1-11) at Freeport.

Mia Levesque also scored three goals and Kiley Webber chipped in with two.

Bella Smith had two goals for Lake Region.

BOYS' LACROSSE

GORHAM 10, PORTLAND 5: Hayden Pelletier scored four goals and Connor Rounds added two as the Rams (3-9) cruised past the Bulldogs (4-7) at Portland.

