Thursday's high school roundup: DeRoche no-hitter sends Cheverus to semifinals

Jun. 6—Addison DeRoche threw a no-hitter and struck out 19 to lift No. 2 Cheverus to a 3-0 victory over seventh-seeded Massabesic in a Class A South softball quarterfinal Thursday in Portland.

DeRoche walked two and allowed only two balls to be hit in play — a bunted lineout to third and a fly ball to center.

Abby Kelly scored on an error in the third inning. Bella Napolitano-Aberle's sacrifice fly drove home Anna Goodman in the fourth, then Goodman drove in Kelsey Cassidy with a groundout in the fifth.

Hailey Lamontagne chipped in with two hits as Cheverus (16-1) advanced to play No. 6 Scarborough on Saturday.

Massabesic finished with a 10-8 record.

WINDHAM 10, KENNEBUNK 0: Kennedy Kimball struck out 11, Kyla Harvie recorded two hits and two RBI, and the top-seeded Eagles (17-0) defeated the ninth-seeded Rams (9-9) in a six-inning Class A South quarterfinal in Windham.

Stella Jarvis also had two RBI, while Brooke Gerry added two hits and scored twice.

The defending state champions advance to play No. 5 Portland in the semifinals on Saturday.

YORK 13, GREELY 3: McKayla Kortes tossed a one-hitter with nine strikeouts to lead the top-seeded Wildcats (17-0) past the No. 8 Rangers (9-9) in a six-inning Class B South quarterfinal at York.

Kortes also helped pace York's 16-hit attack, along with Emily Estes, Lindsay Rivers, Sarah Orso and Nya Avery.

The defending state champions will host a semifinal against No. 3 Yarmouth on Saturday.

DIRIGO 11, SACOPEE VALLEY 3: Winning pitcher Lana Waite hit three doubles to pace the fourth-seeded Cougars (13-4) over the No. 5 Hawks (8-9) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Dixfield.

Brianna Eastman blasted a home run over the left-field fence to give Sacopee a 1-0 lead in the first inning. But Dirigo answered with five runs in the bottom half, including RBI doubles by Waite, Hannah Hammer and Layla Merrill.

Hammer led Dirigo with four hits. Nicole Turnbull hit an inside-the-park home run.

Eastman added an RBI double for Sacopee Valley in the fourth inning and finished with three hits.

EDWARD LITTLE 8, CAMDEN HILLS 4: Big hits lifted the fifth-seeded Red Eddies (11-6) to a Class A North quarterfinal win over the fourth-seeded Windjammers (10-7) in Rockport.

Naomi Valcin homered, and Kylee Lebrun and Kassidy Lobb each hit a double. All three had two hits, as did Mackenzie Grenier and Leah Thibodeau.

Lobb earned the win in the circle, giving up five hits and three walks while striking out six.

Thea Laukka led Camden Hills with two hits.

BASEBALL

SCARBOROUGH 3, GORHAM 1: Erik Swenson pitched into the seventh inning and struck out 12 to lead the top-seeded Red Storm (16-1) over the ninth-seeded Rams (10-8) in a Class A South quarterfinal in Scarborough.

Zak Sanders earned the save, getting the game's final out.

Patrick McCue hit an RBI single for Scarborough. Caden Smith singled home Gorham's run in the seventh inning.

Hunter Finck took the loss despite allowing only two hits. Gorham was held to three hits.

Scarborough next hosts No. 4 Marshwood on Saturday.

THORNTON ACADEMY 10, MASSABESIC 0: Jeremiah Chessie pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts, Cameron Cyr drove in three runs, and the third-seeded Trojans (12-5) beat the sixth-seeded Mustangs (10-8) in a five-inning Class A South quarterfinal in Saco.

Brennan Tabor, Brayden Duane and Jacob Fish each scored twice for the Trojans, who tallied three runs in the first and fourth innings, and four in the third.

CAPE ELIZABETH 14, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 4: Gabe Harmon drove in five runs with a triple and a single, and also scored twice as the fourth-seeded Capers (11-6) defeated the 12th-seeded Raiders (8-10) in a five-inning Class B South quarterfinal in Cape Elizabeth.

Max Hayward and Ceroi Mello each finished with two RBI for the Capers, who advance to play No. 1 Greely on Saturday.

Alexis Castillo had two hits, including a triple, and scored two runs for Fryeburg.

YORK 14, LEAVITT 3: Leo Sullivan hit a grand slam as the third-seeded Wildcats (12-5) used a seven-run third inning to pull away from the sixth-seeded Hornets (15-3), earning a five-inning mercy-rule victory in a Class B South quarterfinal at York.

Jack Joyce hit a three-run homer and struck out seven over five innings for the win.

Noah Carpenter belted a two-run homer for Leavitt.

YARMOUTH 13, WELLS 3: Jack Janczuk finished with three hits and two RBI, and Ben Damasco and Andrew Cheever each hit a two-run single as the second-seeded Clippers (13-4) downed the seventh-seeded Warriors (11-7) in a six-inning Class B South quarterfinal at Yarmouth.

SACOPEE VALLEY 10, MOUNTAIN VALLEY 0: Sam Lowenstein pitched five innings to earn the win as the defending regional champions advanced to a semifinal on Saturday against No. 3 York.

Dylan Capano pitched a one-hitter with 13 strikeouts, and Caleb Vacchiano blasted a grand slam in the fourth inning, breaking the game open for the second-seeded Hawks (13-4) as they downed the 10th-seeded Falcons (8-10) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Hiram.

Brady Metcalf, James Ritter, Bryce Stacey and Bradly Metcalf all had multiple hits for Sacopee Valley, which next faces third-seeded Mt. Abram on Saturday.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

GORHAM 13, SCARBOROUGH 6: Hannah Bickford, Ellie Gay and Haylie Nicely each put in three goals to lead the fifth-seeded Rams (11-4) over the 12th-seeded Red Storm (6-9) in a Class A prelim in Gorham.

Piper Forgues added two goals, and Emerson Homa turned aside 11 shots in net. The Rams advance to a quarterfinal with fourth-seeded Windham at 7 p.m. Friday.

Avery Larsen and Madison Howes both scored twice for Scarborough. Cora Furr made 10 saves.

KENNEBUNK 17, MARSHWOOD 10: Mara Muse scored six goals, and Ivy Armentrout and Camdyn Keenan each added three as the second-ranked Rams (15-1) cruised to a win over the No. 7 Hawks (8-8) in a Class A quarterfinal at Kennebunk.

Sophia Notine and Keara Battaglise chipped in with two goals apiece. Ella Highbarger also scored for the three-time defending state champions.

Madison Poitras and Hadley Prewitt tallied three goals apiece for Marshwood.

BOYS' LACROSSE

WELLS 10, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9: Calvin Chase scored his second goal of the game in double overtime, lifting the third-seeded Warriors (12-3) over the No. 6 Panthers (5-10) in a Class C quarterfinal in Wells.

Connor Whitten led Wells with four goals and an assist. Connor Rooney added two goals, while Nathan Bolduc and Kevin Bolduc also scored for the Warriors.

NYA was paced by Connor Morrissette with four goals. Zach Leinwand scored twice, Gavin Thomas and Nick Pelletier each had a goal and an assist, and Nate Oney picked up two assists.

