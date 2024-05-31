Thursday's high school roundup: Deering holds off South Portland in regular-season finale, 16-15

May 30—Corbin Burke scored eight goals, and Andrew Burke had three goals and an assist as Deering ended its regular season Thursday with a 16-15 boys' lacrosse win over visiting South Portland.

Joey Foley added two goals. Santino Cavallaro made 15 saves for the Rams (10-4), who earned a first-round bye in the Class A tournament as the No. 4 seed.

Beckett Mehlhorn scored seven goals for South Portland (7-7), which nearly overcame a 10-6 halftime deficit.

BONNY EAGLE 14, MASSABESIC 5: Lucas LaForest scored five goals, Ben Breton added three, and Connor Krunkkala, Nick Breton and Camden Scorza each scored twice as the Scots (10-4) cruised to a win over the Mustangs (6-8) at Standish.

Conner Smigelski scored twice for Massabesic. Alden Densmore made 17 saves.

GIRLS' LACROSSE

KENNEBUNK 18, THORNTON ACADEMY 4: Ivy Armentrout scored five goals, Mara Muse tallied four goals, and Keara Battaglise added three as the Rams (13-1) rolled past the Trojans (2-12) at Kennebunk,

Helen Kennie and Sophia Notine chipped in with two goals apiece for the three-time defending Class A champions, who will be the No. 2 seed when the state tournament begins next week.

Sophia Auger made 15 saves for Thornton.

GORHAM 14, BONNY EAGLE 3: Hannah Bickford scored six goals, and Ellie Gay and Kaitlyn Nichols added two goals apiece as the Rams (10-4) downed the Scots (4-10) at Gorham.

Emerson Homa made eight saves.

Elizabeth Hamilton scored two goals for Bonny Eagle.

PORTLAND 9, DEERING 8: Leah Sigfridson scored four goals and Phoebe Knoll added three, including the winner with 40 seconds remaining to lift the Bulldogs (5-9) over the Rams (2-12) at Portland.

Sophie Knoll and Gabby Harrigan also scored for Portland, which is hoping to get the last playoff berth in the Class A tournament.

Shay Rosenthal led Deering five goals. Elsa Freeman got the other three goals, and Rams goalie Mel Zalikhov finished with 21 saves.

WELLS 15, ST. DOMINIC 0: Caitlin Rooney scored five goals, Kendall Maxon had three goals and two assists, and Kayla Bolton and Kate Maxon added two goals apiece as the Warriors (10-4) cruised past the Saints (0-11) at Wells.

Ellie Moore, Cali Leighton and Hayden Meffert also scored for the Warriors.

