Thursday's high points: Trickery settles matchup of top-10 Class 6A teams

Maple Grove's offense was struggling to sustain a drive. The Crimson turned to their bag of tricks.

Senior running back Dylan Vokal threw two third-quarter touchdown passes to senior wide receiver Henry Stang, each with a twist. That broke a halftime tie and propelled Class 6A, No. 6 Maple Grove to a 27-13 victory over No. 3 Minnetonka (6-2) Thursday afternoon in the season finale for both teams.

The tandem hooked up for a 65-yard touchdown on a halfback option pass on the first play of the third quarter. They followed that with a 35-yard scoring strike on a lateral pass set up as a screen play. The second touchdown came on the heels of junior Jack Weigel's second blocked punt of the day.

Minnetonka (6-2) pulled within 20-13 on senior running back Lucas Knox's 2-yard scoring run two minutes into the fourth quarter. The Skippers turned the ball over on downs on their final two possessions.

The Crimson (6-2) answered with a 46-yard touchdown pass from sophomore quarterback Kaden Harney to junior wide receiver Bo Draheim less than five minutes later.

The teams traded short touchdown runs in the second quarter.

Maple Grove played without junior running back Charles Langama, its leading rusher with 1,425 yards on 153 carries and 21 touchdowns. He has also caught five touchdown passes. Langama suffered an ankle injury in pregame warmups and remained on the sideline the entire game.

In other games Thursday, a busy day for Class 6A teams:

Eden Prairie 29, Woodbury 7: The top-ranked Eagles' stout offensive line wore down the Royals (4-4), leading to four consecutive touchdowns after Eden Prairie yielded the initial score. Junior running back Jeremy Fredericks scored on two 1-yard runs for the Eagles (8-0). Senior running back Terae Dunn broke loose for a 72-yard scoring run, and senior quarterback David Ivey threw a 4-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Vinny Dykstra.

Shakopee 56, Blaine 52: Junior wide receiver Brayden Kleine took advantage of his height to haul in a 55-yard Hail Mary touchdown pass from senior quarterback Leyton Kerns with one second remaining as the No. 10 Sabers (5-3) overcame the Bengals (3-5). Blaine had taken a 52-50 lead on junior Jarod Killian's 29-yard field goal 20 seconds earlier. The teams traded touchdowns throughout the fourth quarter, combining for 52 points. Kleine and Kerns also teamed up for a 44-yard score in the second quarter, and Kerns ran for two scores. Junior quarterback Sam Shaughnessy and senior running back Michael Douglas had a hand in all seven Bengals touchdowns. They each ran for three TDs, and they teamed up on a 21-yard touchdown pass.

Lakeville North 56, Burnsville 7: Junior quarterback Riley Grossman threw three first-quarter touchdown passes to classmate Lane Johnson in just over five minutes as the No. 2 Panthers (7-1) overwhelmed the Blaze (2-6). The duo teamed up on 20-, 30- and 49-yard scoring plays. Lakeville North scored 35 first-half points.

Lakeville South 48, Champlin Park 19: The No. 4 Cougars (7-1) were dominant in their season finale. They scored two touchdowns in each of the first three quarters in building a 41-0 lead against the Rebels (3-5). Junior running back Connor Cade ran for two scores (3 and 76 yards) while junior quarterback Gaven Dean ran for one and threw an 84-yard touchdown pass to Jay Winters for another.

Prior Lake 39, Buffalo 6: It was big-play day for the Lakers (4-4) against the Bison (5-3). The first four scores covered 46 yards or more. Senior running back Hunter MacGillivray scored on runs of 46 and 62 yards while seniors quarterback Caden Wick and wide receiver Jaxson Barrett hooked up on 51- and 54-yard touchdown passes for the Lakers. Barrett also scored on a 15-yard run.