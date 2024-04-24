Thursday's gossip: Toney, Rashford, Pochettino, Diomande, Gallagher, Osimhen

[Getty Images]

Manchester United are interested in Brentford's England striker Ivan Toney and believe the 28-year-old would bring experience and leadership to their dressing room. (90min)

However, Tottenham could move for Toney if there is a lack of competition for his signature and offer £45m. (GiveMeSport)

Manchester United could look to move on as many as 12 players this summer, including England forward Marcus Rashford, 26, and Brazil midfielder Casemiro, 32. (Mirror)

Mauricio Pochettino's future as Chelsea manager is in the balance and could depend on whether he can achieve European qualification for next season. (Times- subscription required)

Newcastle United are leading the race to sign Sporting Lisbon's 20-year-old Ivory Coast centre-back Ousmane Diomande, who has a release clause of 80m euros (£68.7m). (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Tottenham are well-placed to sign England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, from Chelsea this summer - despite interest from Newcastle. (Football Insider)

Napoli striker Victor Osimhen, 25, is close to joining Paris Saint-Germain, but the Nigeria forward has also drawn interest from Chelsea. (Il Mattino - in Italian)

Arsenal are being linked with a move for Real Madrid left-back Ferland Mendy, 28, with Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle also interested in the Frenchman. (L'Equipe - in French)

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery is pushing for the club to sign Athletic Bilbao's 21-year-old Spain winger Nico Williams. (GiveMeSport)

Villa are closely monitoring Leeds United's 22-year-old Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville. (Football Insider)

Tottenham could offer Genoa the chance to sign their on-loan English defender Djed Spence, 23, permanently in exchange for the Italian side's Iceland striker Albert Gudmundsson, 26. (Calcio Mercato - in Italian)

Arsenal are prepared to accept offers of £20-25m for Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey, 30, and are still interested in Aston Villa's Brazil midfielderDouglas Luiz, 25, as a replacement. (Football Insider)

Feyenoord have identified FC Twente boss Joseph Oosting as one of their top managerial targets, should they lose Arne Slot to Liverpool. (Mirror)

West Ham have been in talks with former Spain manager Julen Lopetegui "for months", with current boss David Moyes' contract expiring in June. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Newcastle are set to sign Chelsea academy graduate and England Under-21 defender Lewis Hall, 19, on a permanent deal in the summer. (Football Insider)

Erik ten Hag will face a 25% pay cut as Manchester United manager if he remains as manager with the club set to miss out on Champions League qualification. (ESPN)