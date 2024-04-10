Thursday's gossip: Toney, Amorim, Fonseca, Osimhen, Mudryk, Summerville, Luiz, Nubel

[Getty Images]

Arsenal and Chelsea are closely monitoring Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, 28, who would cost up to £40m this summer. (Florian Plettenberg)

The agent of Sweden striker Viktor Gyokeres says it will be harder for the 25-year-old to stay at Sporting Lisbon if manager Ruben Amorim, who has been linked with Liverpool, leaves the club. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Lille manager Paulo Fonseca heads West Ham's shortlist if the Hammers part ways with David Moyes in the summer. (The i)

Chelsea are targeting Napoli and Nigeria striker Victor Osimhen, 25, this summer but the club will focus first on selling players in order to raise funds. (Football Transfers)

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino and his coaches have been unimpressed by 23-year-old Ukraine forward Mykhaylo Mudryk's progress this season and the Blues will be in the market for a new winger this summer. (Football Insider)

Bayer Leverkusen have joined Liverpool and Tottenham in the race to sign Leeds United's Dutch winger Crysencio Summerville, 22. (Bild via Teamtalk)

Aston Villa are growing increasingly hopeful 25-year-old Brazil midfielder Douglas Luiz will sign a new long-term contract. (Talksport)

Shakhtar Donetsk are preparing to sell Ukraine midfielder Georgiy Sudakov, with Liverpool, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Manchester City interested in the 21-year-old. (HITC)

Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries might be a target for Aston Villa and the Italian club would consider an offer of more than 30m euros for the 27-year-old Netherlands international, whose contract with the Serie A club runs out in 2025. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Manchester United are to let 12 of their first-team squad leave Old Trafford in what will be a huge rebuild at the club this summer. (FourFourTwo)

German goalkeeper Alexander Nubel, 27, is set to sign a new five-year contract with Bayern Munich which will involve continuing his loan deal with Stuttgart for another season. (Bild)

777 Partners, the investor trying to take control of Everton, has pushed back its target date for completing the deal as it attempts to raise hundreds of millions of pounds to fund it. (Sky News)

A deal has been reached for Lyon boss Sonia Bompastor to become the next manager of Women's Super League club Chelsea this summer, succeeding Emma Hayes. (Telegraph - subscription required)