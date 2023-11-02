Thursday's gossip: Suarez, Toney, Costa, Davies, Lukaku

Gossip Column graphic featuring Luis Suarez

Uruguay and Gremio forward Luis Suarez, 36, is set to join Inter Miami in 2024 and reunite with former Barcelona teammates Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba. (El Pais - in Spanish)

Chelsea and Arsenal are both interested in signing Ivan Toney after Brentford confirmed they would sell the 27-year-old England forward for the right price. (Express)

The Bees value Toney at £100m but intend to keep him until the end of the season. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United are continuing to send scouts to watch 24-year-old Portugal keeper Diogo Costa, who they were linked with before signing Cameroon international Andre Onana. But he will only leave Porto if United pay his 75m euros (£65m) release clause. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Real Madrid have identified Canadian international Alphonso Davies, 22, as a key target and are confident of agreeing a deal with his current club Bayern Munich to bring him to La Liga next summer. (Relevo - in Spanish)

Real Madrid will compete with Liverpool and Manchester United for Sporting Lisbon and Portugal centre-back Goncalo Inacio, 22. (AS - in Spanish)

Newcastle United are interested in 21-year-old Spanish midfielder Gabri Veiga, who joined Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli from Celta Vigo in the summer. (Fichajes - in Spanish)

Arsenal are lining up a move for Slovenia forward Benjamin Sesko, 20, who rejected Manchester United last summer and instead joined RB Leipzig. (Mirror)

Inter Milan sporting director Piero Ausilio has accused Belgium forward Romelu Lukaku of lacking "respect" by opening talks with Juventus while negotiations between Chelsea and Inter were ongoing with the 30-year-old eventually joining Roma on loan. (Mail)

Everton are already keen to sign on-loan Leeds United winger Jack Harrison, 26, in a permanent deal. (Teamtalk)

Manchester United are interested in Galatasaray and France right-back Sacha Boey, 23, with Arsenal, Brighton and Burnley also interested. (Mail)

Former Brighton boss Graham Potter could become the next Sweden manager after reports suggested Manchester United were interested in him replacing Erik ten Hag. (Mirror)

Real Madrid have 'no intention' of allowing France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni to leave the club amid interest from Arsenal and Liverpool in the 23-year-old. (90min)

Manchester City and Belgium midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, 32, says he will have a "major scan" on his hamstring injury next week which will show how his recovery is progressing. (VTM, via Mail)