Thursday's gossip: Jesus, Jorginho, McKenna, Gallagher, Pickford, Ten Hag, Guimaraes, Adarabioyo

Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for their 27-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus this summer. (Athletic - subscription required)

The Gunners are hopeful Italy midfielder Jorginho, 32, will snub interest from Juventus, Lazio and Napoli to sign a contract extension. (Standard)

Brighton will look to lure Kieran McKenna away from Ipswich Town if manager Roberto de Zerbi leaves the club at the end of the season. (Guardian)

Tottenham are targeting Chelsea and England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, along with 23-year-old Feyenoord and Mexico striker Santiago Gimenez this summer, while they also have eyes on Bournemouth's English defender Lloyd Kelly, 25. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Everton could be forced to sell England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 30, if their proposed takeover by prospective new owners 777 Partners collapses. (Talksport)

Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Newcastle are among the favourites to sign Everton's Belgium midfielder Amadou Onana, 22. (Football Transfers)

Manchester United are planning to stick with manager Erik ten Hag next season because of the lack of a clear alternative, along with the cost of firing the Dutchman. (Athletic - subscription required)

Manchester United and Portugal midfielder Bruno Fernandes, 29, says his future at Old Trafford will depend on whether the club want him to stay beyond the summer. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Newcastle United will not be pressured into selling 26-year-old Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes below his £100m release clause or parting with Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 24. (i Sport)

Newcastle are closing in on Fulham's 26-year-old England defender Tosin Adarabioyo on a free transfer. (Sun)

Adarabioyo, who has also attracted interest from AC Milan, Manchester United and Liverpool, has informed Fulham he will not sign a new deal when his current one expires this summer. (Mail)

Borussia Dortmund are considering bringing back former boss Jurgen Klopp as head of football in 2025 after the Liverpool manager departs Anfield at the end of the season. (Independent)

West Ham are expecting 23-year-old Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus, Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta, 26, and Mexico midfielder Edson Alvarez, 26, to push for moves away from the club this summer. (Football Insider)

Fluminense have presented a formal proposal to sign Brazil defender Thiago Silva after the 39-year-old announced he would leave Chelsea at the end of the season. (Fabrizio Romano)

Feyenoord assistant manager Sipke Hulshoff, head of performance Ruben Peeters and analyst Etienne Reijnen have agreed follow boss Arne Slot to Liverpool. (Football Insider)

Everton are monitoring Hull City's English centre-back Jacob Greaves, 23, and Blackburn Rovers' Republic of Ireland forward Sammie Szmodics, 28. (Football Transfers)

Juventus and AC Milan have turned their attention away from Joshua Zirkzee due to fears Bologna's 22-year-old Dutch forward would prefer a summer move to Arsenal. (Givemesport)

Barcelona and Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo, 25, is deciding whether to sign a new deal with the Spanish club amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (Sport - in Spanish)