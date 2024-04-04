Thursday's gossip: Guimaraes, Isak, Gyokeres, Phillips, Kilman, Nketiah

[Getty Images]

Newcastle United fear they might need to sell Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, 26, to satisfy Premier League financial rules. French giants Paris St-Germain lead the chase, with Manchester United and Arsenal also keen. (Sun)

Tottenham have also joined Arsenal in the race to sign Sweden striker Alexander Isak, 24, should Newcastle be forced to sell key players this summer. (Football Insider)

But Isak has reaffirmed his commitment to Newcastle amid interest from his club's Premier League rivals. (inews)

Newcastle will prioritise the signing of two central defenders when the transfer window opens following the loss of Dutchman Sven Botman, 24, and Englishman Jamaal Lascelles, 30, to long-term injuries. (Football Insider)

Middlesbrough's Senegalese goalkeeper Seny Dieng, 29, is being watched by Premier League clubs including Newcastle and Crystal Palace after an impressive season in the Championship. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee wants to move to AC Milan despite an offer from Manchester United and interest from Arsenal and Juventus in the 22-year-old Dutchman. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Arsenal could be set to rival Liverpool and Manchester City in the battle to sign Bayern Munich's Germany midfielder Joshua Kimmich, 29, who has just one year left on his contract with the Bundesliga club. (Talksport)

Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres, 25, is high on Arsenal's list of striker options, but Sporting Lisbon expect the player's release clause of 100m euros (£85.6m) to be triggered for him to leave. (Caught Offside)

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 28, will have to take a major pay cut if he wants to end his stay at Manchester City and return to Leeds United this summer. (Mirror)

West Ham will not look to make Phillips' loan spell at the club permanent. (Football Insider)

Manchester United have begun discussions about signing 23-year-old Nice defender Melvin Bard, who is pushing for a France call-up, as they focus on signing a new left-back. (Evening Standard)

Wolves' 26-year-old English centre-back Max Kilman is also on Manchester United's summer transfer shortlist. (Times - subscription required)

Leicester City have entered the race to sign Arsenal's 24-year-old English striker Eddie Nketiah but face competition from Crystal Palace and Brentford. (Football Transfers)

Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are among the Premier League sides keen on Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong. The Dutchman, 23, will be available for £35m in the summer. (Football Insider)

Newcastle are interested in Real Madrid's Spanish midfielder Dani Ceballos, 27. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Nottingham Forest are triggering a contract extension for Nigeria defender Ola Aina after the 27-year-old's impressive debut season at the City Ground. (Telegraph - subscription required)

Atalanta director Luca Percassi said the club have not received any offers for 26-year-old Netherlands midfielder Teun Koopmeiners amid interest from Liverpool and Juventus. (Mediaset via Football Italia)

Sevilla remain interested in signing Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana - currently on loan at Burnley - with the 21-year-old Ivorian earmarked to replace Morocco forward Youssef En-Nesyri, 26, who looks set to be sold in the summer. (Relevo - in Spanish)