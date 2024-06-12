Thursday's Euros quiz answer

A video showed the Eagles center's wife and a woman yelling at each other in a parking lot.
One of basketball's most accomplished contributors, West was a staple of the sport across eight decades, winning nine championships as a player, scout, coach, executive and consultant.
Watching Clark fight through adversity and rack up rivals will only bring more eyeballs to the league.
Nathan’s is really going to ban 16-time champion Joey Chestnut over a simple sponsorship conflict? That's just un-American.
Saleh said he was not disappointed. "He had something that was very important to him, and if it’s important to him, it’s important to us."
Barkov did not play the final 9:28 of Florida's Game 2 win over Edmonton.
Skenes and Miles Mikolas were locked in a pitchers duel at Busch Stadium. The Pirates prevailed, 2-1.
On today's episode, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab unpack one big question for every AFC team heading into the 2024 NFL season.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus continues his positional exit interviews with the shooting guards.
The 2021 U.S. Open Champion has withdrawn from this year's tournament, citing an infection in his foot.
The NFL schedule release, much to the chagrin of Andy Behrens, has become a thing. But here on the Yahoo Fantasy pod, we take the schedule release and turn it into a goldmine of fantasy content and conversation. Now that we know the when, Dalton Del Don and Behrens identify when we will know the answers to the most important fantasy questions of the 2024 NFL season.
Dončić had the injection to address his thoracic contusion.
Here’s how the Copa América field stacks up with kickoff approaching.
Kristaps Porzingis had been reportedly targeting Game 4 to make his return to the court.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
We continue our 'Data & trends that will define 2024 season' series on the pod by looking at how the run game is making a big comeback in ways that you wouldn't think. There is no better topic, we thought, for Nate Tice to make his pod debut as a full time Yahoo member. Tice joins Matt Harmon to look at how teams are weaponizing their run game and which teams could have great rushing attacks in 2024.
On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to UConn men's basketball coach Dan Hurley turning down the opportunity to coach the Los Angeles Lakers, and Caitlin Clark being snubbed for the Olympics.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde talk about the future of the SEC, UNC and NC State being forced to play smaller in state opponents and a woman in Nebraska who returned from the dead.
The United States Golf Association paid tribute to the late golfer, who had earned his way into the U.S. Open