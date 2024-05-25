THURSDAY'S D2 SOFTBALL: Call carries Valley View to 4A title game

Abbi Call tossed a complete game three-hitter with 12 strikeouts, and No. 1 Valley View scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth to defeat No. 4 Berwick, 2-0, in the District 2 Class 4A softball semifinals Thursday at Valley View.

The Cougars will play No. 2 Tunkhannock, a 5-0 winner over No. 3 North Pocono, on Wednesday for the district championship at the University of Scranton.

Ella Swingle had two hits, including a double, and one run. Kalli Karwowski walked and also scored. Emily Moyles and Cora Castellani each doubled.

Gabby Starr had two singles for Berwick. Makayla Brown also singled.

Valley View 2, Berwick 0

Berwick 000 000 0 — 0

Valley View 000 020 x — 2

WP: Abbi Call 7IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 12SO

LP: Makayla Brown 6IP, 5H, 2R, 2ER, 2BB, 5SO

2B: Ella Swingle (VV), Cora Castellani (VV), Emily Moyles (HR).

Records: VV 19-3; 13-8

Tunkhannock 5, North Pocono 0

At Tunkhannock, McKenzie Hannon tossed a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts to lead the No. 2 Tigers to a victory over No. 3 North Pocono in the District 2 Class 4A semifinals.

Erin Van Ness had two hits, two RBIs and one run, Lucy Karp added two hits, including a double, and two RBIs and Allison Kinney chipped in two hits and two runs for the Tigers.

Alexia Charles, Amelia Bell and Ellie Ambrosechia each added a hit for North Pocono.

Tunkhannock will face No. 1 Valley View, a 2-0 winner over No. 4 Berwick, in the final Wednesday at the University of Scranton.

Tunkhannock 5, North Pocono 0

North Pocono 000 000 0 — 0

Tunkhannock 001 202 x — 5

WP: McKenzie Hannon 7IP, 3H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 12SO

LP: Amelia Bell 6IP, 8H, 5R, 2ER, 3BB, 4SO

2B: Lucy Karp (Tunk).

Records: NP 16-6; TUN 16-5