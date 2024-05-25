THURSDAY'S D2 BASEBALL: Jagger, Mountain View walk off, advance to 2A final

Jordan Jagger hit an RBI single to score Ziggy Bradford and give No. 1 Mountain View a walk-off win over No. 4 Old Forge, 3-2, in the District 2 Class 2A baseball semifinals Thursday at Volpe Field.

After the Blue Devils tied it in the top of the seventh, Bradford had a leadoff walk, but Luke Olivieri retired Noah Barnes and Bronson Kilmer. After Bradford stole second, Olivieri intentionally walked Riley Jagger. Tanner Holtsmaster’s infield hit loaded the bases before Jordan Jagger hit a 3-1 pitch to the left-center gap for the victory.

Jordan Jagger finished with two hits, Holtsmaster added an RBI and Bradford had a hit and two runs for the Eagles.

Riley Jagger struck out nine in 6⅔ innings for Mountain View.

Joe Granko led Old Forge with three hits and two RBIs, while Jake Iacavazzi added two hits.

Mountain View will face No. 2 Elk Lake, a 6-3 winner over No. 3 Montrose, in the final Monday at 2:30 p.m. at PNC Field.

Mountain View 3, Old Forge 2

Old Forge 001 000 1 — 2

Mountain View 100 010 1 — 3

WP: Bronson Kilmer ⅓IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 0SO

LP: Luke Olivieri 1⅔IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 2BB, 0SO

Records: OF 11-10; MTV 16-3

Elk Lake 6, Montrose 3

At Elk Lake, Aiden Felker had three hits and an RBI to lead the No. 2 Warriors past No. 3 Montrose in the District 2 Class 2A semifinals.

Winning pitcher Dawson Sherman struck out seven over five innings, Isaac Gesford added a hit, an RBI and a run for Elk Lake.

Conner Flynn hit a two-run home run in the seventh inning for Montrose.

Elk Lake will face No. 1 Mountain View, a 3-2 winner over No. 4 Old Forge, in the final Monday at 2:30 p.m. at PNC Field.

Elk Lake 6, Montrose 3

Montrose 000 010 2 — 3

Elk Lake 200 022 x — 6

WP: Dawson Sherman 5IP, 1H, 1R, 1ER, 6BB, 7SO

LP: Conner Flynn 4⅓IP, 4H, 4R, 3ER, 6BB, 2SO

2B: Andrew Dovin (MON).

3B: Levi Smith (MON).

HR: Conner Flynn (MON).

Records: EL 17-5; 15-3

Hazleton Area 14, Delaware Valley 3

At Hazleton Area, Dominic Marino hit a pair of home runs, added a double and finished with six RBIs as No. 1 Hazleton Area defeated No. 5 Delaware Valley in the District 2 Class 6A subregional semifinals.

Hazleton Area will play Williamsport on Monday at 5 p.m. at PNC Field for the subregional championship.

Jonas Aponick pitched all five innings to get the win. He allowed three hits and struck out seven. Chris Florentino had a double and two RBIs while Shea Higgins had two hits, two RBIs and scored two runs.

Liam Onofry had a single and an RBI for Delaware Valley. Londyn Hernandez singled and drove in two. Luke Kraszewski had a single and scored one run.

Hazleton Area 14, Delaware Valley 3

Delaware Valley 000 300 0 — 3

Hazleton Area 500 090 x — 14

WP: Jonas Aponick 5IP, 3H, 3R, 3ER, 3BB, 7SO

LP: Keaton Phillips 1IP, 2H, 5R, 5ER, 3BB, 1SO

2B: Dominic Marino (Haz), Chris Florentino (Haz).

HR: Dominic Marino (Haz) 2.

Records: DV 9-14; HAZ 17-4