CFB bets you need to make in Week 9

HOUSTON WE HAVE A BIG PROBLEM

When you're allowing nearly 300 yards per game through the air, the last thing you want is a matchup with one of the top pass attacks in the country. But that's the dilemma the Houston Cougars find themselves in as they welcome the SMU Mustangs to town for a Thursday Night AAC showdown.

Houston ranks near the bottom of the pack in passing yards surrendered (299.9 per game), and could struggle mightily to contain a Shane Buechele-led Mustangs pass offense ranked 12th in the nation. SMU racked up 318 passing yards and four receiving scores in last year's 45-31 home win over Houston.

Given the state of the Houston pass defense and Buechele's incredible showing so far this season (2,122 passing yards, 18 TDs), we believe the Mustangs have a great chance to surpass their team point total here.

NO MORE DOWDLING

South Carolina will be without its No. 1 running back, Rico Dowdle, for Saturday's SEC matchup with host Tennessee. Dowdle suffered a knee injury in last week's defeat at the hands to the Florida Gators. And while Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp said that Dowdle was "moving around pretty good" in practice, he won't be healthy enough to suit up against the Volunteers. Tavien Feaster and Mon Denson will take over the bulk of the backfield work for South Carolina, which enters as a 4.5-point favorite against a Tennessee team that fell 35-13 in Alabama last week.

The Volunteers are playing much better than they did earlier in the season, and the loss of Dowdle is a big one for the Gamecocks after he torched Tennessee for 140 yards and a TD last year. We lean toward the Under on the Gamecocks' team total.

KINSEY SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY

Colorado State running back Marvin Kinsey Jr. has been suspended indefinitely by head coach Mike Bobo. No reason was given for the abrupt suspension of Kinsey, who has had a mostly outstanding season for the Rams. The senior rusher has racked up 703 yards and six touchdowns on the ground while adding 209 yards and two touchdowns in the receiving game. But Kinsey has also lost a mind-boggling seven fumbles on the season. Marcus McElroy and Jaylen Thomas will see more responsibility in the offense with Kinsey sidelined for this weekend's game against host Fresno State.

Kinsey's 5.8 YPC average will be sorely missed, with McElroy and Thomas combining to average just 3.6 YPC on 53 attempts. The Rams' passing game isn't good enough to make up for that, so we like the hosts to cover.

MARTINEZ MAKING A RETURN?

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez is nearing a return to action. Martinez has increased his practice reps in preparation for this weekend's game between the Cornhuskers and the Indiana Hoosiers. Martinez suffered a knee injury during an Oct. 5 victory over Northwestern and sat out a 34-7 drubbing at the hands of the Minnesota Golden Gophers prior to the Huskers' bye week.

Martinez has had an up-and-down season to date; his 341 rushing yards rank 16th among FBS quarterbacks, but he has completed just over 60 percent of his passes with seven touchdowns and five interceptions. The Nebraska offense hasn't been that great even with Martinez at the helm – and with the sophomore QB expected to need time to shake off the rust, we're keen on Indiana to cover the first-half spread.