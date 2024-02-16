Thursday's Brevard high school basketball playoffs

Facing a challenge from Umatilla just a few minutes into the second period of an FHSAA Region 2-4A boys basketball game on Thursday, Palm Bay coach Deuel Fider tweaked his team's defense just enough on the way to a 63-45 win.

After the Bulldogs cut an 11-point Pirates lead to 20-17, the defensive adjustments resulted in several turnovers by the visitors and a 14-0 Palm Bay run to close the first half with a 17-point advantage. Umatilla never got within single digits the rest of the night.

The Pirates, second seed in the region, advanced to face Eustis, the third seed, in Tuesday's 2-4A semifinal round.

"That kind of sped them up," Fider said of the early defensive adjustments. "It made them play a couple steps ahead of what they're comfortable doing. If you're not comfortable making decisions, that leads to turnovers."

The Palm Bay lead reached its peak at 22 points, 46-24 in the third quarter on the way to the Pirates improving to 22-5. Umatilla's season ended at 19-7.

It was a double-header sweep for Palm Bay, as the girls team cruised past Umatilla in the first game, 63-13. Eleven players scored for the Pirates, led by Erynn Moffett's 12 points.

For the boys, Willie Barnett scored 15 points. Aaron McGee and Willie Thompson each scored 11.

Astronaut ended its season at 16-11 in another Region 2-4A game, 60-43 at Lake Highland Prep.

In Rockledge, the 22-7 Raiders crushed Miami Northwestern, 62-36, in Region 4-5A. They'll host Terra Environmental of Miami on Tuesday. In Region 2-3A, Holy Trinity (20-6) beat First Academy, 80-60, and the Tigers will visit Santa Fe Catholic in Lakeland on Tuesday.

