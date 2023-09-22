Thursday's best in < 10 minutes
J.D. Martinez hits his 30th home run, plus Manuel Margot hits a walk-off single in the Rays' comeback win on this edition of FastCast
The Twins are one game away from joining the Braves, Dodgers, Orioles and Rays in the 2023 postseason field.
Ertz called it a career after 10-plus years with the USWNT and two World Cup titles.
Fantasy football analyst Antonio Losada offers a full breakdown for tonight's matchup between the Giants and 49ers.
Check out our full draft rankings for the 2023-24 fantasy hockey season!
Check out our fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Pollard spoke with Yahoo Sports as he replaces seven-year starter Ezekiel Elliott in Dallas' backfield, and here's what he's doing that's caught the eye of Cowboys coaches.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch Thursday Night Football.
The Tigers and the Seminoles meet in a make-or-break game Saturday, one of the week's highlights.
Which players should we temper expectations for in fantasy Week 3?
There are only a few weeks left in the 2023 MLB season, so Fred Zinkie reveals a first look at his fantasy baseball rankings for 2024.
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 3 of the 2023 NFL season!
Here's how to watch every single matchup on NFL+, the league's streaming service.
After a disastrous weekend in Singapore, Red Bull and Max Verstappen appear poised to resume their dominance at the Japanese Grand Prix.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don reveals his lineup advice for every game on the Week 3 slate, along with some key DFS tips.
Minkah Fitzpatrick said he told Nick Chubb that the hit that ended the running back's season was not intentional.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
After falling just short of a Ryder Cup slot, Keegan Bradley talks about the heartbreak and the what-ifs.
The Giants are the first double-digit underdogs of the NFL season.
A bubble burst and a goose was on the loose during Wednesday's Tigers-Dodgers game.
In this week's edition of The Overhang, Nate Tice breaks down the how Ravens' offense is much-improved, how the Dallas defense unleashes a "simple and fast" approach, and has a couple tasty bets for "Thursday Night Football."