Thursday's best in < 10 minutes
The Division Series is beginning soon and the eight team field is set on this edition of FastCast
The Division Series is beginning soon and the eight team field is set on this edition of FastCast
The Bears broke a 14-game losing streak with an inspired performance.
Even by Bears standards, Chase Claypool's tenure was a disaster.
Justin Fields and the Bears have finally won a game.
“It’s going to be the best one in the WNBA, without question," Ishbia said.
The 49ers have had the upper hand in this matchup the last two years. If Dallas is going to reverse the trend, it will likely come down to how disruptive its defense can be.
“I want the fans to know that I’m human, just like everyone else.”
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine go through all of the NBA news of the day, including Joel Embiid joining Team USA and James Harden reporting to 76ers training camp, before playing a game and digging through preseason odds.
The filing details an alleged “abusive and hostile” working environment during her pregnancy, as well as alleged retaliation from the league.
Jason Fitz rounds out the week with a loaded episode of Zero Blitz. The Ringer's Austin Gayle joins first to discuss his survivability rankings of every trap in the SAW movies and the future of the Las Vegas Raiders before the duo play a game of start one, bench one, cut one featuring rookie quarterbacks, 1-3 teams, head coaches and the top AFC and NFC powerhouse teams (plus a bonus Taylor Swift luxury suite round). Next, Fitz is joined by Dallas Cowboys expert David Helman to preview the game of the week in the Cowboys @ the San Francisco 49ers. Fitz and David discuss what led to the loss to the Arizona Cardinals and how Kyle Shanahan could look to that game as a clue, how the Cowboys get the win and what their expectations are for Sunday night. Later, Fitz is joined as always by VSiN's Michael Lombardi to talk about the things nobody else is talking about: Josh Allen and the new Buffalo Bills offense, Joe Burrow and the affect on the Cincinnati offense, Anthony Richardson and Matthew Stafford's comeback season.
Check out our fantasy football D/ST rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Dan Titus recaps the strengths and weaknesses of each team from a recent fantasy hoops mock draft.
We have some fun matchups ahead with the schools out West now in the mix.
The Mets had already fired manager Buck Showalter after they missed the playoffs this year.
Check out our fantasy football kicker rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
The WNBA will expand to the San Francisco Bay Area in the 2025 season, the league announced Thursday. The team will begin play in 2025.
Check out our fantasy football wide receiver rankings for Week 5 of the 2023 NFL season!
Ready for Bears vs. Commanders on Week 5 Thursday Night Football? Fantasy analyst Antonio Losada breaks down the matchup.
Reyna, who hasn't played a minute of competitive soccer since June, is on the USMNT roster for October friendlies 10 months after a soap opera pulled his family and Berhalter's apart.
No state does football quite like Texas, and the SEC has long coveted its massive television markets, its growing population, its Fortune 500 companies and, of course, its endless stream of top recruits.
The Texas defense rightfully gets the attention, but the focus needs to be on the Sooners' offense out of the gate.