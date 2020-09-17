Thursday Week 2 injury report for Raiders: WR Henry Ruggs did not practice

After their Week 1 win over the Carolina Panthers, the Raiders had the last two days off before getting back to work. The team will take on the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football in Las Vegas.

The Raiders have released their official injury report from Thursday and several key players did not practice. One such player was Henry Ruggs III, who injured his ankle in the first half in Week 1. While Ruggs did return to the game, he clearly wasn’t 100 percent. His status will be one to monitor over the next few days.

Take a look at the full report below:

The Raiders still have two practices before their Week 2 game, so several of these players still could be available on Monday night. Continue to check in here on the Raiders Wire for all of the latest injury news surrounding the team.

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Raiders Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Raiders Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.