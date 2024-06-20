Thursday TV schedule change: FOX31 News, ‘Jeopardy!,’ ‘Wheel’ airing on Channel 2

DENVER (KDVR) — Thursday evening’s TV schedule will change because of coverage of MLB baseball from Fox Sports.

FOX31 News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m., along with “Jeopardy!” and “Wheel of Fortune,” will move to Channel 2 KWGN on Thursday, June 20, 2024.

Jeopardy! airs at 6 p.m. and Wheel of Fortune airs at 6:30 p.m.

The programs will air in full as they normally would. The only change is they will move to KWGN for one night.

FOX31 KDVR is airing Fox Sports’ broadcast of the San Francisco Giants vs. the St. Louis Cardinals.

