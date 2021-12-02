Thursday takeaways: A.J. Terrell earns PFF praise, injury updates

The Atlanta Falcons wrapped up their second practice of the week on Thursday as the team prepares to host the 8-3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the weekend. When these teams last met in Week 2, the Falcons went on a second-half surge and had a chance to take the lead before the Buccaneers forced two Matt Ryan pick-sixes.

It’s no surprise to see Tampa Bay favored by 10.5 points in Week 13, but you can throw records and odds out the window when we’re talking about the NFC South. Atlanta signed cornerback Chris Williamson to their practice squad and released an updated injury report this afternoon.

Cordarrelle Patterson and Grady Jarrett returned to practice after getting a rest day on Wednesday. Check out the team’s latest practice report along with the rest of our Thursday updates below.

Falcons Thursday injury updates

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Lee Smith Rest — DNP Cordarrelle Patterson Rest DNP FP Grady Jarrett Rest DNP FP Deion Jones Shoulder FP FP Kendall Sheffield Hamstring FP FP Jonathan Bullard Ankle DNP DNP

Bullard remains out but both Cordarrelle Patterson and Grady Jarrett returned to practice on Thursday. As for Deion Jones and Kendall Sheffield, they appear on track to play after missing Week 12. Falcons tight end Lee Smith was given a day off for rest.

Roster news: Chris Williamson signed to practice squad

On Tuesday, Williamson was waived from the Falcons roster. Two days later, he’s back on the practice squad. In other news, Atlanta designated OLB Steven Means to return from the injured reserve list. Means has 21 days to be evaluated before the team has to decide what to do with him. If he looks good, he could potentially be activated before Sunday’s game against Tampa Bay.

CB A.J. Terrell has PFF's highest coverage grade

The Falcons’ secondary is not exactly the “Legion of Boom,” but the team’s undisputed No. 1 cornerback, A.J. Terrell, is having quite a season. He recorded his first interception of the year against the Patriots and continues to be a nuisance to opposing receivers. We talked about how Terrell was bordering on becoming one of the elite players at the position, and this PFF stat is just more evidence of that progression.

Pro Bowl vote

Deen Worley lays out the different ways fans can vote for their favorite Falcons players to make the 2022 Pro Bowl, which takes place in Las Vegas. Currently, Kyle Pitts and Younghoe Koo are on track to be the only Falcons players participating. Help Cordarrelle Patterson join them by voting!

Bucs favored by 10.5 points

Unsurprisingly, the Falcons weren’t able to change public perception after their 21-14 win over the 2-9 Jacksonville Jaguars. While the Bucs are the better team, I’d be surprised to see this one be as one-sided as people are suggesting.

