CUMBERLAND, Maine - The York High School boys basketball team saw its unbeaten start to the season come to an end with a 48-44 loss to Greely on Thursday.

Class B York is now 6-1 on the season, while Class A Greely is 3-3.

Derek Parsons led York with 14 points, while Lukas Bouchard had 11 points and 12 rebounds.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bedford 85

Exeter 51

MANCHESTER - The Blue Hawks trailed by 26 at halftime and dropped this semifinal in the annual Queen City Christmas Tournament.

Nate McNeff led Exeter with 14 points, while Brady Rogers had 10.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Keene 36

Winnacunnet 34

DURHAM - Caitlyn Koutalidis' 13 points led Winnacunnet in a consolation game of the Oyster River Holiday Classic.

Ariyah Bennett added nine points for the Warriors.

Spaulding 29

Newmarket 23

DURHAM - The Red Raiders broke a 23-23 tie and scored the game's final six points in a consolation game at the Oyster River Holiday Classic.

Meagan Uraskevich led Spaulding with nine points and seven rebounds, while Ellie Averill had eight points. Amaya Beckles led Newmarket with seven points, while Kiara Rugova had six.

BOYS HOCKEY

York 6

Cape Elizabeth 1

PORTLAND, Maine - Luke Douris had three goals as the Wildcats earned this Class B South win at William B. Troubh Ice Arena.

York improved to 3-2, while Cape Elizabeth is 1-5.

Brad Carr added two goals for the Wildcats, while Shea Buckley also scored.

WRESTLING

Spaulding places 14th at Noble Invitational

NORTH BERWICK, Maine - Spaulding had three wrestlers place in the top five of their respective weight classes and placed 14th in the 46-team Noble Invitational.

Spaulding's Sawyer Goodwin won the 175-pound weight class, while Sadie Nadeau was third in the girls 165-pound weight class, and Noah Jackson was fifth at 120.

This article originally appeared on Portsmouth Herald: Thursday Seacoast Roundup: York boys basketball falls to Greely;