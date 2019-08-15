Thursday schedule for NASCAR at Bristol

The big weekend of racing at Bristol Motor Speedway kicks off today.

The highlight of the day is the UNOH 200 race, which kicks off the seven-race Truck Series playoffs.

Also on track will be the Xfinity Series with two practice sessions scheduled.

For tonight’s UNOH 200 Truck race, wunderground.com forecasts a temperature of 78 degrees and 2% chance of precipitation when the green flag drops.

Here’s today’s schedule with TV and radio info:

(All times are Eastern)

7 a.m. – 5 p.m. – Xfinity garage open

7:30 a.m. – Truck garage open

9:05 – 9:55 a.m. – Truck practice (No TV)

10:05 – 10:55 a.m. – Xfinity practice (NBC Sports App)

11:05 – 11:55 a.m. – Truck final practice (No TV)

1:35 – 2:25 p.m. – Xfinity final practice (NBC Sports App)

4:35 p.m. – Truck qualifying impound (single vehicle/two laps all positions) (FS1 — tape delay at 7 p.m.)

6 p.m. – Truck driver/crew chief meeting

8 p.m. – Truck driver introductions

8:30 p.m. – UNOH 200 Truck race (Stages 55/110/200 laps = 100.6 miles) (FS1/Motor Racing Network/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)