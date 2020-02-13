Thursday’s schedule for Daytona

After three days of no track action, things pick up today at Daytona International Speedway.

The Gander RV & Outdoors Series has two practice sessions followed by two Cup qualifying races, which will set the starting lineup Sunday’s 62nd Daytona 500.

Only pole-sitter Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and fellow front row sitter Alex Bowman have locked in their starting spot for the 500, earning their places in last weekend’s qualifying session. Brendan Gaughan and Justin Haley each are guaranteed a starting spot in the 500 after being the fastest in qualifying among the seven non-chartered teams.

Here’s how today’s schedule looks:

(All times are Eastern)

10 a.m. – 8 p.m. – Truck Series garage open

3 p.m. – 11 p.m. – Cup garage open

4:05 – 4:55 p.m. – Truck practice (FS2)

5:15 p.m. – Cup driver-crew chief meeting

5:30 – 5:55 p.m. – Final Truck practice (FS1)

6:30 p.m. – Cup driver introductions

7 p.m. – Blue Greens Vacation Duel No. 1; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio)

8:45 p.m. approx. – Blue Greens Vacation Duel No. 2; 60 laps/150 miles (FS1, MRN, Sirius XM NASCAR Radio)