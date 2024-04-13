Thursday preps: Blue Demons strike early against Osky

Apr. 13—OSKALOOSA — Connor Renaud scored a pair of goals in the opening 13 minutes for the Albia boys soccer team, lifting the Blue Demons to an early lead in a 4-2 non-conference road win over Oskaloosa on Thursday at Drost Field.

Renaud made a pair of nice moves before kicking it past Oskaloosa goal keeper Tyler Brockman for the opening goal of the match just three minutes after the opening kickoff. Less than 10 minutes later, Renaud scored off a scramble following a corner kick, giving Albia a 2-0 lead.

Dylan Purdum chipped it in Oskaloosa's first goal just over 25 minutes into the match, cutting Albia's lead to 2-1. Judah Smith scored off a rebound in the second half, getting the Blue Demons back on track, before a goal by Lance Helm with under 15 minutes left lifted Albia to a late three-goal lead.

Albia (3-2) heads to Clarke for South Central Conference action on Tuesday.

PREP TRACK AND FIELD

Rockets finish as runner-up to Washington at home

EDDYVILLE — Kate Shafer took part in a pair of individual wins, helping leading the Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont girls track and field team to a runner-up finish in their home invitational. Washington brought home the team championship with 186 points, beating EBF by 63.

Shafer picked up wins for the Rockets in the 400-meter dash in 1:02.33 and the 400-meter hurdles in 1:12.08 after opening the night anchoring EBF to a winning run of 1:58.91 in the sprint medley relay. Caroline Van Utrecht edged Rocket teammate Abby Jager by 1.93 seconds, winning the 800-meter run in 2:33.88, before anchoring EBF's winning run of 4:47.11 in the distance medley relay.

Aliya Wagamon picked up the win for the Rockets in the high jump, clearing the bar at four feet and 10 inches. Fairfield finished third with 94 points, including a win by Elyse Setterstrom in the discus with a throw of 100 feet and four inches before closing out the meet by winning the 4x400 relay in 4:32.22.

Sigourney finished sixth with 31 points in the meet. Josephine Moore finished third for the Savages in the shot put with a throw of 29-10.5, Kia Montgomery finished third in the 200-meter dash in 29.66 seconds and the 4x800 relay team collected the bronze medal in 12:05.98.

BOYS GOLF

Sigourney girls edged at home by Colfax-Mingo

SIGOURNEY — Charlotte Donahue edged Emma Hammes for meet medalist honors by a single stroke with a round of 47, lifting Colfax-Mingo to a one-stroke win over the Sigourney girls golf team on Thursday in a South Iowa Cedar League quadrangular at the Sigourney Country Club.

Addylyne Tremmel added a top-five finish for the Savages at home, finishing with a round of 52 to finish fourth overall. Sigourney edged HLV by four strokes with a team score of 222.

Sigourney will head to Ottumwa on Wednesday to compete in a quadrangular at Cedar Creek Golf Course against the Bulldogs, Oskaloosa and Des Moines Roosevelt. Action tees off at 3 p.m.