THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Hatton homers as St. Anthony softball takes down Altamont; Effingham softball sweeps Charleston

Apr. 26—EFFINGHAM — It took one swing of the bat for the game to shift.

After failing to score in the first two innings, the St. Anthony softball team needed one swing to turn its National Trail Conference tilt against Altamont in its favor Thursday at Bulldog Field. The Bulldogs (18-2) won 5-0.

All of the runs came with two outs, too.

After Lady Indians' pitcher Grace Lemke struck out the first two batters of the third frame, second baseman Addie Wernsing drew a walk. Wernsing then advanced to second on a passed ball and right fielder Hailey Niebrugge hit a single to put runners on the corners and Eastern Illinois recruit Abbi Hatton at the plate.

Hatton took the first two pitches of her at-bat, Niebrugge advancing to second on defensive indifference on the first one before fouling off the third. She then took two more pitches, both outside for balls, the second getting past catcher Sophia Pearcy, which allowed Wernsing to score from third and Niebrugge to advance to third.

Then, on the sixth offering, a 3-2 count, Hatton smoked a two-run home run to left field.

It was all the run support that starting pitcher Sydney Kibler and Wernsing, who took over for Kibler in the fifth, needed.

Following that frame, Pearcy started the top of the fourth with a single. Laila Hankins then grounded out before Madison Tonn and Peyton Osteen struck out to retire the side. Kibler finished allowing four hits with seven strikeouts.

Wernsing then came in and worked three clean innings to end the game. She struck out seven batters and did not allow one hit.

As for the Lady Indians (11-8), Lemke allowed two hits, five runs (three earned) and five walks to 14 strikeouts.

Claire Boehm had two hits and Pearcy and Peyton Osteen had one.

------

Below are other results from Thursday from around the area.

BOYS TENNIS

Effingham (St. Anthony) 6, Effingham (H.S.) 3

St. Anthony defeated Effingham, 6-3, at Effingham Community Park.

In singles matches, Manaye Mossman (STA) beat Blayne Pals (E) 6-0, 6-3. Cannon Bockhorn (E) beat Evan Mossman (STA) 6-3, 6-3. Colin Westendorf (STA) beat Evan Pryor (E) 7-6, 6-4. Ross Schaefer (E) beat Joey Trupiano (STA) 7-5, 6-3. Connor Eggars (STA) beat Preston Siner (E) 3-6, 6-3, 10-6, and Rece Kinney (E) beat Jackson Schultz (STA) 6-4, 7-5.

In doubles matches, Manaye and Evan Mossman beat Pals and Schaefer 6-1, 6-0. Westendorf and Trupiano beat Pryor and Siner 6-4, 6-4, and Eggars and Schultz beat Bockhorn and Kinney 7-6, 5-7, 10-6.

SOFTBALL

Effingham (H.S.) 11, Charleston 1

Effingham defeated Charleston, 11-1, in the second game of a doubleheader at Effingham High School Softball Field.

Mya Harvey had three hits (two home runs), Ryley Engel had three hits (two home runs), Sidney Donaldson had two hits (one double), Alyssa Martin had two hits, Raegan Boone, Jerzi Bierman and Gieah Schlanser had one hit and Natalie Armstrong had one hit (one home run).

Saige Althoff pitched for EHS (13-6). She allowed four hits, one unearned run and two walks to two strikeouts in five innings.

Effingham (H.S.) 12, Charleston 5

Effingham defeated Charleston, 12-5, in the first game of a doubleheader.

Boone had four hits (one double). Engel had three hits (one double), Bierman had two hits (one double and one triple), Donaldson had two hits, Armstrong had two hits (one double), Martin had two hits (one double), Bria Beals had two hits and Harvey and Althoff had one hit.

Armstrong pitched for EHS. She allowed seven hits, five runs (three earned) and two walks to five strikeouts in seven innings.

Dieterich 19, St. Elmo/Brownstown 3

Dieterich defeated St. Elmo/Brownstown, 19-3, at Deken Park.

Kinli Michl and Eva Meinhart had three hits, Lucie Jansen and Kinley Will had two and Ella Kreke, Callie Faller, Estella Meinhart, Rylee Ruholl, Sammi Goebel and Abby Niebrugge had one hit for the Movin Maroons (12-10).

Faller and Kreke pitched for Dieterich. Faller allowed two hits, one run and three walks to one strikeout in two innings. Kreke allowed four hits, two runs and three walks to one strikeout in three innings.

As for the Eagles (1-12), Leila Wright had two hits and Taylor Claycomb, Jayna Ireland, Alivia Claycomb and Dayana Haslett had one hit.

Haslett and Wright pitched for St. Elmo/Brownstown. Haslett allowed seven hits, 11 runs (five earned) and five walks to two strikeouts in two innings. Wright allowed nine hits, nine runs (seven earned) and four runs to six strikeouts in three innings.

Windsor/Strasburg (Stewardson-S.) 10, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 0

Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg defeated Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 10-0, at Stewardson-Strasburg High School Softball Field.

Erin Althoff and Cameron Carey had two hits and Mya Friese, Samantha Hayes, Alaira Friese, Kendra Hayes, Zaida Wascher and Ella Kinkelaar had one hit for the Hatchets (10-8).

Samantha Hayes pitched for Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. She allowed one hit with 10 strikeouts in five innings.

As for the Bobcats (3-12), Macee Rodman had one hit.

Marissa Summers pitched for CHBC. She allowed 10 hits, 10 runs (four earned) and two walks to three strikeouts in four innings.

Villa Grove 8, Toledo (Cumberland) 3

Cumberland fell to Villa Grove, 8-3, at Toledo Volunteer Park.

Libby McGinnis had three hits, Jade Carr had two and Jadalyn Sowers, Avery Donsbach, McKenzie Claybaugh, Noraa Cross and Katie Kingery had one for the Lady Pirates (7-13).

Aubrey Himes and Mia Holsapple pitched for Cumberland. Himes allowed one hit, one run and two walks in 1 1/3 innings. Holsapple allowed 12 hits, seven runs (four earned) and three walks to one strikeout in 5 2/3 innings.

Newton 6, Robinson 5

Newton defeated Robinson, 6-5, in Crawford County.

Audrie Reich had three hits, Lexie Grove and Lilly Kessler had two and Bailee Frichtl and Allie Hermann had one for the Lady Eagles (18-5).

Avery Mulvey and Amelia Collins pitched for Newton. Mulvey allowed six hits, four runs and one walk to one strikeout in 2 2/3 innings. Collins allowed five hits and one run with five strikeouts in 4 1/3 innings.

BASEBALL

Teutopolis 13, Mattoon 5

Teutopolis defeated Mattoon, 13-5, in Coles County.

Mitch Koester had five hits, Davin Worman, Joey Niebrugge and Brett Kreke had two hits and Mick Niebrugge and Austin Borries had one hit for the Wooden Shoes (15-8).

Garrett Gaddis, Andrew Probst and Joey Niebrugge pitched for T-Town. Gaddis allowed eight hits, four runs (three earned) and two walks to four strikeouts in four innings. Probst allowed one walk in one inning and Niebrugge allowed two hits, one unearned run and one walk to one strikeout in two innings.

Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 7, Dieterich 0

Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City defeated Dieterich, 7-0, at Beecher City High School Baseball Field.

Clayton Wojcik and Gage Lorton had two hits and Conner Nowitzke, Layne Donaldson and AJ Radloff had one for the Bobcats (7-10).

Kyle Lamb pitched for CHBC and allowed two walks to nine strikeouts in seven innings.

As for the Movin Maroons (5-11), Lucas Westendorf and Carson Baxter pitched. Westendorf allowed four hits, five runs (three earned) and eight walks to one strikeout in five innings. Baxter allowed three hits, two runs (one earned) and one walk to one strikeout in one inning.

Altamont 3, Louisville (North Clay) 1

Altamont defeated North Clay, 3-1, at North Clay High School Baseball Field.

Ethan Robbins and Kaidyn Miller had two hits and Nathan Stuemke, Keegan Schultz and Eli Miller had one for the Indians (17-6).

Dillan Elam pitched for Altamont. Elam allowed four hits, one run and one walk to four strikeouts in seven innings.

As for the Cardinals (11-10-1), Cayden Craig, Carder Walden, Ayden Jones and Jack Compton had one hit.

Walden, Cody Zimdars and Ian Jones pitched for North Clay. Walden allowed two hits, three runs and three walks in 1 1/3 innings. Zimdars allowed two hits and two walks to one strikeout in one inning and Ian Jones allowed three hits and one walk to four strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.

Toledo (Cumberland) 8, Argenta (A.-Oreana) 2

Cumberland defeated Argenta-Oreana, 8-2, in Macon County.

Maddox Miller and Bryson Weber had two hits and Blake McMechan, Grady Jones, Wyatt Jackson, Wyatt Watkins and Reed Miller had one for the Pirates (8-10).

Zack Buescher pitched for Cumberland. He allowed six hits and two unearned runs with two strikeouts in seven innings.

Robinson 5, Newton 3

Newton fell to Robinson, 5-3, in Crawford County.

Gus Bierman had two hits and David Ferguson and Drake Wolf had one for the Eagles (12-12).

Max Meinhart and Carson Barthelme pitched for Newton. Meinhart allowed six hits, three unearned runs and one walk to five strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. Barthelme allowed one hit, two runs and two walks in 2/3 of an inning.

Brownstown/St. Elmo 17, Vandalia 11

Brownstown/St. Elmo defeated Vandalia, 17-11, in Fayette County.

Josiah Maxey had one hit and one RBI, Adam Atwood had two hits and one RBI, Cade Schaub had one hit and two RBIs, Collin Maxey, Keelan Speagle and Lucas Powell had one RBI, Corey Hoopingarner had two hits and three RBIs and Lane Stine had one hit.

Atwood pitched for the Bombers (6-10-1). He allowed eight hits, eight runs and three walks to seven strikeouts in over five innings.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fairfield Lady Mule Invitational

Newton finished first and North Clay seventh at the Fairfield Lady Mule Invitational.

Newton compiled 146 points. North Clay finished with 34. Fairfield was second with 97, Johnston City was third with 50, Mt. Carmel was fourth with 42 1/2, Patoka was fifth with 38 1/2, Sesser- Valier was eighth with 28, Bluford (Webber), Goreville and McLeansboro (Hamilton County) were tied for ninth with 16, Eldorado was 12th with 12, Christopher was 13th with nine and Bridgeport (Red Hill) and Flora were tied for 14th with seven.

North Clay's Rayna Persinger was fourth in the 100 with a personal best time of 13.40 seconds. Newton's Makayla McVicar was second in the 200 with a personal best time of 27.60 seconds. Sydney Kinder won the 400 at 1:02.93. Grace Schumacher was third in the 800 at 2:36.70. Shay Bennett was third in the 1600 with a personal best time of 5:55.26. Lily Yager was fifth in the 3200 with a personal best time of 14:34.61.

Morgan Schafer won the 100-meter hurdles at 17.91 seconds. Karasyn Martin won the 300-meter hurdles at 51.27 seconds.

The Newton 4x100-meter relay team won in 53.18 seconds. The 4x200 team won in 1:52.59. The 4x400 team won in 4:21.01 and the 4x800 team won in 11:12.47.

Brooke Schafer took third in the shot put with a throw of 33 feet, 9.5 inches. North Clay's Karsyn Gaddy was third in the discus with a toss of 93 feet, 11 inches.

North Clay's Avrie Persinger was third in the high jump with a personal best leap of 4 feet, 10 inches. Newton's Camryn Martin won the pole vault with a vault of 10 feet, 6 inches. Rayna Persinger won the long jump with a leap fo 18 feet, 1.75 inches and Kinder won the triple jump with a personal best jump of 33 feet, 1 inch.