THURSDAY PREP ROUNDUP: Effingham boys tennis sweeps Mt. Vernon; T-Town boys tennis defeats Robinson

May 3—EFFINGHAM — Below are scores from Thursday from around the area.

Effingham (H.S.) 9, Mt. Vernon (H.S.) 0

Effingham defeated Mt. Vernon, 9-0, at Effingham High School Tennis Courts.

In singles matches, Blayne Pals (E) beat Ian Carrothers (MV) 6-0, 6-2. Cannon Bockhorn (E) beat Izak Wisneski (MV) 6-1, 6-2. Ross Schaefer (E) beat Reid Mount (MV) 6-0, 6-0. Preston Siner (E) beat Tyler Jones (MV) 6-0, 6-3.

Rece Kinney (E) beat Sawyer Mays (MV) 6-0, 6-0 and Blake Hagler (E) beat Marco Lopez (MV) 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles matches, Schaefer and Siner beat Carrothers and Wisneski 6-0, 6-0. Bockhorn and Kinney beat Mount and Jones 6-0, 6-1 and Hagler and Dirk Essegern (E) beat Mays and Lopez 6-4, 6-2.

Teutopolis 8, Robinson 1

Teutopolis defeated Robinson, 8-1, at Teutopolis Grade School Tennis Courts.

In singles matches, Kolten Tabbert (E) beat Eli Rosborough (R) 6-0, 4-6, 10-5. Colin Habing (E) beat Aiden Elder (R) 6-2, 6-0 and Oliver Lee (E) beat Owen Schmidt (R) 6-3, 6-4.

In doubles matches, Josh and Colin Habing (E) fell to Elder and Rosborough 3-6, 5-7.

Lee and Noah Thompson (E) beat Schmidt and Jameson Poorman (R) 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 and Liam Collins and Paul Huber (E) beat Cody Waggoner and Duke Thompson (R) 7-6, 6-0.

Greenville 8, Newton 1

Newton fell to Greenville, 8-1, in Bond County.

In singles matches, Isaac Street (N) beat Andrew Martin (G) 6-3, 6-2. Alex Bigard (N) fell to Ivan Powell (G) 1-6, 6-2, 11-13.

Wesley Britton (N) fell to Carter Manhart (G) 2-6, 0-6.

Brennan Bigard (N) fell to Aidan Andris (G) 2-6, 1-6. Kahlin Michl (N) fell to Tayshaun Wells (G) 4-6, 0-6 and Michael Shamhart (N) fell to Camden Walker (G) 1-6, 0-6.

In doubles matches, Street and Britton fell to Martin and Powell 3-6, 6-2, 8-10. Alex and Brennan Bigard fell to Manhart and Andris 2-6, 4-6 and Michl and Shamhart fell to Wells and Walker 1-6, 0-6.

Greenville 5, Altamont 1

Altamont fell to Greenville, 5-1, in Bond County.

Dillan Elam had the lone hit for the Indians (19-8).

Ethan Robbins and Kaden Davis pitched for Altamont.

Robbins allowed six hits, five runs (four earned) and three walks in 2 2/3 innings. Davis allowed two hits and one walk to four strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings.

Louisville (North Clay) 11, Cowden (C.-Herrick)/Beecher City 6

North Clay defeated Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City, 11-6, at Beecher City High School Baseball Field.

Cayden Craig had three hits, Trenton Ingram and Ian Jones had two and Jack Compton, Ayden Jones, Cody Zimdars and Evan Clifton had one for the Cardinals (13-12-1).

Compton and Ben Czyzewski pitched for North Clay. Compton allowed five hits, four runs (two earned) and one walk to 13 strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings.

Czyzewski allowed three hits and two unearned runs in 2/3 of an inning.

As for the Bobcats (8-11), Conner Nowitzke had three hits and one run. Clive Schlanser had two RBIs and two runs. Wyatt Rueff had two hits, one RBI and one run. AJ Radloff had three hits, two RBIs and one run. Hunter Pope had one hit and one RBI and Ben Askins had one hit.

Toledo (Cumberland) 5, Cerro Gordo/Bement 4

Cumberland defeated Cerro Gordo/Bement, 5-4, at Toledo Volunteer Field.

Hudson McElravy had two hits and Kade McMechan and Wyatt Watkins had one for the Pirates (10-11).

Grant Keyser and McElravy pitched for Cumberland. Keyser allowed two hits, three runs (two earned) and eight walks to seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings.

McElravy allowed two hits and one run with two strikeouts in 1 1/3 innings.

Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran) 5, Brownstown/St. Elmo 3

Brownstown/St. Elmo fell to Centralia (Christ Our Rock Lutheran), 5-3, in Clinton County.

Josiah Maxey, Collin Maxey and Gavin Sanders had one hit. Cade Schaub and Corey Hoopingarner had one hit (one double each) and Calin Chandler had one RBI for the Bombers (6-12-1).

Chandler took the loss for Brownstown. He allowed three hits, five runs and seven walks in 2-plus innings.

Newton 2, Farina (South Central) 1

Newton defeated South Central, 2-1, at Jasper County Boys and Girls Park.

Drake Wolf, Isaac Flowers, Payton Harris, Gavin Meinhart, Kohlten Barthelme and Dexter Fulton had one hit for the Eagles (15-12).

Gus Bierman and Barthelme pitched for Newton.

Bierman allowed four hits, one run and one walk to three strikeouts in five innings. Barthelme had two hits with three strikeouts in two innings.

As for the Cougars (13-12-1), Callaway Smith and Hudson Moore had two hits and Colton Smith and Brody Markley had one.

Callaway Smith pitched for South Central. He allowed six hits, two runs (one earned) and four walks to four strikeouts in six innings.

Toledo (Cumberland) 12, Cerro Gordo/Bement 1

Cumberland defeated Cerro Gordo/Bement, 12-1, at Toledo Volunteer Field.

Shelby Kingery and McKenzie Claybaugh had two hits and Jadalyn Sowers, Ashton Tolen, Jade Carr, Katie Kingery, Mia Holsapple and Libby McGinnis had one for the Lady Pirates (9-13).

Holsapple pitched for Cumberland. She allowed six hits and one run with two strikeouts in five innings.