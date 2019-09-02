Thursday night's season opener against Green Bay will be an extravagant event. How the Bears react may be the first sign of 'Year 2' progress

From the first game of the Matt Nagy Era, the Bears have struggled with big moments.

Point to the the 2nd half in Green Bay, or a nationally-televised statement game against the 11-1 Rams, or the Wild Card loss, and you'll notice the same thing: the spotlight stunned the Bears on more than one occasion in 2018. They know it, too. They also know that, as the curtains come up on 'Year 2,' big moment composure will be a vital component.

"That'll be a part of it," Matt Nagy said before Monday's practice. "Last year was such an interesting deal just for myself because that was new for me, too. That was a first time for me. That was [Trubisky's] first time with me. Now this our second time to start a year. He's surrounded by really great leaders in the quarterback room and the coaches that he has in Coach Ragone and Coach Helfrich.

"[It's] going to be a big part of it" Trubisky added. "And I think you kind of can look at last year's first game and take away some lessons from that. It really doesn't matter, all the hoopla, kicking off the NFL season, the 100th season. All of that really doesn't matter. When you get in between those white lines, everybody's got to go out there, we've got to just do our job and execute the play at hand."

There were times throughout last season when it was clear that Trubisky was a little too amped up, causing him to overthrow targets and miss on some of the offense's easier routes. After the Bears' 15-6 win over the Rams on Sunday Night Football, many around Halas Hall conceeded that the emotions of being in a high-profile game – not to mention returning after two weeks missed with a shoulder issue – played into his underwhelming statline (16/30, 110 YDs, 1 TD, 3 INTs).

With at least seven of the Bears' 16 games being played in front of national audiences, it's an environment that Trubisky and Co. don't have the luxury of shying away from.

"If we get caught up in the moment and you let your adrenaline take over and you don't do what the team needs you to do, then you could do things that are out of character," he said. "And you put your team in a bad spot. So we just need to settle down, play our game, have a great week of practice, and make sure that carries over to the game, and really just have tunnel vision heading into Soldier Field."

The Bears aren't approaching the spotlight like it's a bad thing, however. All the – as Trubisky called it – "hooplah" just means that Year 2 is finally here. Anthing else, like fancy statue reveals or NFL-branded pop-up shops in Grant Park, just comes with the territory.

"We realize the significance of it," Nagy said. "But I think there's a balance there of doing that too much. Because then they put too much on it. I want our guys to just play football."

