Thursday night high school baseball and softball round-up
(WJHL) — Thursday night was a busy night on the high school baseball and softball fields. In Johnson City, the Science Hill Hilltoppers welcomed John Battle out of Virginia to TVA Credit Union ballpark, and the Trojans coached by former major league baseball player Jimmy Gobble the toppers all they could handle before falling 6-5. In Unicoi Co. the perennial baseball power Blue Devils welcomed Upper Lakes conference rival Elizabethton to the Devil’s den and would take on the chin 4-1. On the softball field co-Big Four leading Daniel Boone was hosting Dobyns-Bennett Thursday night and after a 2-all tie the Lady Trailblazers pulled away to beat the Lady Indians 7-2.
