Broncos receiver Tyrie Cleveland and offensive lineman Billy Turner both are active for Thursday Night Football. Turner will make his 2022 debut after recovering from a knee injury, while Cleveland has a hamstring injury.

Both were listed as questionable leading into the game.

The Broncos, who lost starting running back Javonte Williams to a torn ACL in Week 4, signed Latavius Murray off the Saints’ practice squad earlier this week. Murray, though, is inactive.

Instead, Denver elevated Devine Ozigbo to help fill in against the Colts.

The Broncos’ other inactives are receiver Jalen Virgil, offensive lineman Quinn Meinerz (hamstring), outside linebacker Jonathon Cooper (hamstring), outside linebacker Aaron Patrick (concussion), cornerback Darius Phillips (hamstring) and safety P.J. Locke.

Rookie defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike is also active for the first time this season.

The Colts’ inactives are running back Jonathan Taylor (ankle), safety Julian Blackmon (ankle), linebacker Shaquille Leonard (concussion/nose/back), defensive lineman Tyquan Lewis (concussion), quarterback Sam Ehlinger, center Wesley French and offensive tackle Luke Tenuta.

Running back Phillip Lindsay and defensive tackle Chris Williams, who were elevated to the active roster from the practice squad Thursday afternoon, are active.

Thursday Night Football: Tyrie Cleveland, Billy Turner are dressed; Latavius Murray is inactive originally appeared on Pro Football Talk