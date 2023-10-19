Thursday Night Football: Trevor Lawrence is active

Trevor Lawrence will play Thursday night as expected.

He was not among the five players the Jaguars made inactive for Thursday Night Football.

Lawrence was listed as questionable on the Jaguars' final injury report after injuring his knee in Sunday's victory over the Colts. He had limited practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

Right guard Brandon Scherff (ankle) also is active.

The Jaguars' inactives are wide receiver Zay Jones (knee), running back JaMycal Hasty, cornerback Tyson Campbell (hamstring), outside linebacker Yasir Abdullah and left guard Walker Little (knee). Quarterback Nathan Rourke will serve as the emergency third quarterback.

Saints linebacker Demario Davis (knee) is active. Davis, who has never missed a game because of injury in his NFL career, was questionable.

The team's inactives are receiver A.T. Perry, defensive back J.T. Gray (hamstring), offensive lineman Landon Young (hip), offensive lineman Ryan Ramczyk (concussion), offensive lineman James Hurst (ankle), receiver Juwan Johnson (calf) and defensive end Kyle Phillips.