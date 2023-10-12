Thursday Night Football: Travis Kelce, Greg Dulcich officially active

The Chiefs will have star tight end Travis Kelce for Thursday Night Football. He is officially active.

Kelce, who injured his ankle Sunday, was estimated as a non-participant in Monday's practice but was limited Tuesday and Wednesday.

He has 27 catches for 222 yards and three touchdowns in four games this season.

The Chiefs also will have defensive end George Karlaftis (questionable, hamstring) and punter Tommy Townsend (left knee). Both players, like Kelce, were questionable.

The Chiefs' inactives are defensive end BJ Thompson, defensive tackle Neil Farrell, defensive tackle Keondre Coburn, cornerback Nic Jones and offensive lineman Mike Caliendo.

The Broncos will have tight end Greg Dulcich, who the team activated from injured reserve earlier Thursday. He returns after missing the past four games with a hamstring injury.

With Dulcich active, rookie tight end Nate Adkins is inactive for the first time since the opening week of the season.

The Broncos' other inactives are outside linebacker Frank Clark, defensive lineman D.J. Jones (knee), defensive lineman Elijah Garcia, safety JL Skinner, outside linebacker Thomas Incoom and center Alex Forsyth.