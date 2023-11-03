Thursday Night Football: Titans lead Steelers 13-10 at halftime

Titans rookie quarterback Will Levis had a solid finish to an impressive first half, putting together a nice two-minute drive that ended with a field goal to give Tennessee a 13-10 lead over Pittsburgh at halftime.

After the Steelers scored on a 29-yard field goal with 1:16 left in the second quarter, the Titans got the ball back at their own 25 with three timeouts.

Levis hit Kyle Phillips with a 24-yard pass to get Tennessee into Pittsburgh territory. Then he connected with Phillips again for a 21-yard gain to the Steelers’ 19.

Levis had a chance to complete one to running back Tyjae Spears that would have at least put Tennessee inside the 5-yard line. But Spears lost his feet and the ball fell incomplete just ahead of him.

Nick Folk hit a 36-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter to give Tennessee a three-point advantage.

Levis finished the first half 12-of-17 for 153 yards. DeAndre Hopkins has four catches for 60 yards. Derrick Henry has 10 carries for 45 yards with a touchdown, scored midway through the second quarter.

With offensive coordinator Matt Canada calling plays from the sideline, the Steelers scored a touchdown on the game’s opening drive. Running back Najee Harris took a 10-yard run into the end zone to cap a 10-play drive. He finished the first half with 26 yards on six carries while Jaylen Warren has 38 yards on four attempts.

Quarterback Kenny Pickett is 8-of-15 for 78 yards after the first two quarters. The Steelers went three-and-out on their second and third possessions before scoring a field goal on their fourth.

Tennessee will receive the second-half kickoff.