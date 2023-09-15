Thursday Night Football: Three Vikings turnovers hand Eagles 13-7 halftime lead

The Vikings could have had the halftime lead if not for three costly turnovers. The Eagles happily went to the locker room ahead 13-7.

Vikings returner Brandon Powell returned an Arryn Siposs punt 19 yards to the Eagles 35 before Justin Evans forced a fumble that Nicholas Morrow recovered at the Eagles 27. That cost the Vikings a possession.

Alexander Mattison's fumble on the first play of the team's next drive was forced by Avonte Maddox and recovered by Evans at the Minnesota 39.

The Vikings' final missed opportunity came just before the half when Kirk Cousins hit Justin Jefferson for a 30-yard gain. As Jefferson reached for the goal line, he lost the ball. Officials ruled the ball did not cross the pylon and spotted it at the 1-yard line with 34 seconds remaining in the half. A replay review overturned it, with the ball clearly going out of the side of the end zone.

It gave the Eagles the ball back, and they drove 37 yards to set up a 61-yard field goal by Jake Elliott at the buzzer.

The Eagles have run it 26 times for 133 yards, including 13 runs on their 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. Jalen Hurts got into the end zone for the final yard off the Eagles' signature push play.

The Eagles have passed for only 76 yards, with 54 coming on a reception by DeVonta Smith on the opening drive to set up a chip-shot Elliott field goal.

The Vikings have run it only four times, with Mattison picking up 9 yards. They had only 22 plays, and Cousins went 13-of-17 for 140 yards. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end T.J. Hockenson.