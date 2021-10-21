Some big names will miss Thursday Night Football, but other big names are playing.

Odell Beckham and Jarvis Landry will play together for the first time since Beckham tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee on Oct. 25 against the Bengals. Beckham missed the first two games this season while working his way back, and Landry missed the past four games with a sprained medial collateral ligament.

The Browns also will have starting left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (ankle). He returns for the first time since Week 4.

Right tackle Jack Conklin (knee) is among the Browns’ inactives, with Blake Hance replacing him.

The Browns’ other inactives are quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder), running back Nick Chubb (calf), cornerback A.J. Green (shoulder, groin), defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, offensive guard Hjalte Froholdt and defensive tackle Tommy Togiai.

Case Keenum starts for Mayfield, and D'Ernest Johnson replaces Chubb.

The Broncos will have their starting quarterback as Teddy Bridgewater is active despite foot and quadriceps injuries. He will have his left tackle, Garett Bolles, who was questionable with a knee injury.

The Broncos’ inactives are inside linebacker Baron Browning (concussion), outside linebacker Aaron Patrick (ankle), quarterback Brett Rypien, running back Mike Boone, cornerback Kary Vincent, safety Jamar Johnson and offensive tackle Cameron Fleming.

Thursday Night Football: Teddy Bridgewater, Odell Beckham are active originally appeared on Pro Football Talk