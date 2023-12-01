Thursday Night Football: Seahawks surprisingly lead Cowboys 21-20 at halftime

Thursday Night Football is shaping up as a shootout. The Cowboys and Seahawks combined for 41 points and 431 yards, with no punts in one of the most exciting halves of football in the NFL this season.

The Seahawks lead 21-20 at halftime, with the Seattle getting the second half kickoff.

Dallas, which has outscored opponents 225-81 at home this season, including Thursday's first half, trailed for the first time at AT&T Stadium this season. The Cowboys fell behind 7-3, and that lasted all of 2 minutes, 40 seconds. But the Seahawks, who once trailed 17-7, had an improbable touchdown drive to end the half and retake the lead.

The Seahawks took over at their own 25 with 1:30 left, and the Cowboys committed three penalties for 39 yards on the drive. Seattle scored three times — or appeared to score three times — in the final seconds.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba caught what initially was ruled a 30-yard touchdown with DaRon Bland flagged for defensive pass interference. Replay showed the ball touched the ground, so the Seahawks accepted the penalty and got the ball at the 1-yard line. They thought they scored on the next play, but the Cowboys called a late timeout to stop the play.

Finally, with only four seconds left, Geno Smith hit DK Metcalf for the second time.

Smith finished the half 11-of-17 for 173 yards and two touchdowns, with Metcalf catching three for 108 yards and the two scores. Metcalf's first touchdown went for 73 yards over Bland, with his 22.23 mph race to the end zone the fastest in the NFL season.

Seattle missed a field goal, with Jason Myers' kick no good from 42 yards after a delay of game penalty on the Seahawks' second possession. The Cowboys settled for two red zone field goals, with Brandon Aubrey good from 30 and 31.

Dak Prescott went 18-of-24 for 206 yards and two touchdowns. CeeDee Lamb caught seven passes for 82 yards and a touchdown, and Brandin Cooks three for 42 yards and a score.