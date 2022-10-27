The Ravens will have seven of the eight players they listed as questionable for Thursday Night Football.

Their inactives are running back Mike Davis, receiver Tylan Wallace, offensive guard Ben Cleveland, middle linebacker Josh Bynes (quad), defensive end Calais Campbell (illness) and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis.

A.J. Klein will play in Bynes’ stead after Bynes was listed as questionable.

Receiver Rashod Bateman (foot), cornerback Marlon Humphrey (hamstring), cornerback Marcus Peters (quad), tight end Mark Andrews (knee), left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle), running back Gus Edwards (knee) and cornerback Brandon Stephens (oblique) all are dressed after being questionable.

The Bucs already had ruled out receiver Russell Gage (hamstring), offensive guard Luke Goedeke (foot), cornerback Carlton Davis (hip), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad), safety Antoine Winfield Jr. (concussion), tight end Cameron Brate (neck) and defensive tackle Akiem Hicks (foot).

Receiver Julio Jones is active after being questionable with a knee injury that has kept him out since Week 4.

Thursday Night Football: Ravens will have seven of eight players who were questionable originally appeared on Pro Football Talk