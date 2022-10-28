Thursday Night Football: Ravens run away from Bucs, 27-22

The Ravens ran 74 plays. They gained 453 yards, including 231 rushing yards. They picked up 27 first downs.

Most of the damage was done in the second half.

The Ravens ran away — literally — from the Buccaneers, 27-22. Baltimore improved to 5-3 and Tampa Bay fell to 3-5 in losing its third consecutive game.

The Ravens trailed 10-3 at halftime but dominated the second half. They had 35 plays, 297 yards, including 102 rushing, and 16 first downs after halftime.

Lamar Jackson ran for 43 yards on nine carries and completed 27 of 38 passes for 238 yards and two touchdowns. He threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Kenyan Drake and a 10-yarder to Isaiah Likely, who had six catches for 77 yards.

Five Ravens rushed for at least 28 yards, led by Gus Edwards, who had 11 carries for 65 yards before leaving with a hamstring injury.

The Bucs scored a late touchdown, with Tom Brady throwing an 8-yard touchdown pass to Julio Jones with 49 seconds left. Rachaad White was stopped short of the goal line on the 2-point try, and Likely recovered the onside kick.

Brady completed 26 of 44 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown, his first touchdown pass since the fourth quarter of Week 6. The Bucs lost to the Panthers 21-3 in Week 7.

Mike Evans caught six passes for 123 yards.

