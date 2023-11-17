Thursday Night Football: Ravens move to 8-3 with 34-20 win over Bengals

The Ravens got two touchdown runs from Gus Edwards and two touchdown passes from Lamar Jackson, beating up on the Bengals 34-20 on Thursday night.

Baltimore moved to 8-3, picking up a half game on the 6-3 Browns and 6-3 Steelers in the AFC North. The Bengals fell to 5-5 with a second consecutive loss but have a bigger problem with the right wrist injury of Joe Burrow.

Burrow left the game after a touchdown throw to Joe Mixon with 5:49 left in the first half. The Bengals led 10-7 at the time, but the team ruled out Burrow to open the second half.

The Ravens had 405 yards, including 157 rushing yards. Edwards had his ninth and 10th rushing touchdowns of the season on two runs of 3 yards and gained 62 yards on 12 carries.

Jackson threw touchdown passes of 37 yards to Nelson Agholor and 10 yards to Rashod Bateman, going 16-of-26 for 264 yards.

The Ravens, though, have injury concerns of their own with tight end Mark Andrews (ankle) and receiver Odell Beckham (left shoulder) leaving. Beckham caught four passes for 116 yards.

Jackson injured his ankle, needing a trip to the sideline medical tent, but did not miss a play.

Burrow was 11-of-17 for 101 yards and a touchdown, while his replacement, Jake Browning, completed 8 of 14 passes for 68 yards and a touchdown. Mixon rushed for 69 yards on 16 carries and caught five passes for 31 yards and a touchdown. Ja'Marr Chase had two catches for 12 yards and a touchdown.