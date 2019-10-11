‘Thursday Night Football’ Ratings Solid, ‘Supernatural’ & ‘Legacies’ Steady In Return

Click here to read the full article.

It took a bit of time, but the still-unbeaten New England Patriots certainly schooled the young bucks of the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football during an overall steady night on the Big 4 and the CW.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In fact, three weeks into the season, the dust appears to have settled on Thursday, with very little ratings movement week-to-week, which involved mostly a couple of freshmen shedding a tenth in the Live+Same Day demo rating.

More from Deadline

That includes CBS’ Evil (0.5 in adults 18-49, 3.7 million), The Unicorn (0.7, 5.2 million) and Carol’s Second Act (0.6, 4.9 million) as well as NBC’s Perfect Harmony, all of which posted their first L+SD demo dip (-0.1) after holding steady in Week 2. At least one, Perfect Harmony, has a decent chance of adjusting up in the finals to draw even with its prior L+SD deliveries.

Holding up week-to-week is NBC’s new comedy series Sunnyside (0.3, 1.22 million), which remains the lowest-rated program on the Big 4 but kept at its Week 2 ratings levels. The 9:30 PM comedy might continue to hurt Law & Order: SVU (0.6, 3.3 million) as the veteran drama, which has to bring in viewers with virtually no lead-in, shed a tenth in the demo from last week.

Story continues

The 35-14 win for Tom Brady and crew had some unsteady moments for both the Patriots and the Giants on Thursday Night Football but delivered a primetime victory once again for Fox — and the New England QB made a little bit of history with a step into second place on the NFL’s all-time passing yardage ranking and a compliment to the Giants’ QB Daniel Jones:

With a 3.7/17 rating among adults 18-49 and 12.5 million viewers in the non-adjusted fast affiliates results, there was no history for the Rupert Murdoch-owned network, ether way.

In fact, up 8% with the comparable gridiron faceoff of last year and tied with the early ratings of last week’s grinding Seattle Seahawks’ win over the L.A. Rams, everything was pretty much the same. In that vein, the difference in viewership between the fast affiliates for the October 4 game and last night’s TNF was just over a 3% uptick this week..

The Seahawks-Rams matchup rose to a 4.4/22 among adults 18-49 and an audience of 14.3 million in the final numbers. Clearly Thursdays are not a good night for the Giants, as the Philadelphia Eagles beat them 34-13 on October 11, 2018. That game ended up with 4.7/21 rating in the key demo and 14.7 million viewers for Fox and the NFL.

We’ll update with more TNF numbers are we get them later today.

While holding steady at its modest linear rating levels, NBC’s The Good Place (0.6, 2 million) posted its two best three-day digital performances ever with its first two episodes of the season

ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy (1.3, 6 million), A Million Little Things (0.8, 4.3 million) and HTGAWM (0.5, 2.33 million) all were on par with last week. (AMLT was even with its final, off by a tenth from the fast national.)

The CW’s Supernatural (0.4, 1.26 million) kicked off its 15th and final season down a notch from its Season 14 opener but on par with its Season 14 average and up a tick from the finale while logging one of its smallest L+SD audiences. The Season 2 premiere of Legacies (0.3, 824,000) was even with its series debut as well as freshman finale in the demo, off a bit in total viewers.

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.